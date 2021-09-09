Here at Lovatts, we live and breathe words and creativity. Creativity means different things to different people, and the very act of creating – whether it be a painting, a story, a sculpture, or even a crossword – can be a therapeutic and sometimes even life-changing process. It was in this spirit of a love of words and creativity that the Lovatts Poetry Competition was born.

For the months of August, September, and October we’ve invited our community of puzzlers to get creative and submit an original poem inspired by each month’s dedicated theme: Creativity for August, Spring for September, and Favourite Pastime for October. The monthly winners, chosen by me and a specially picked team of judges, will each receive a $25 cash card and have their winning poem featured on the Lovatts website to be celebrated with our community.

The theme for August was ‘Creativity’, and what a creative, poetic bunch you are! My carefully selected team of judges and I were charmed and delighted by the poems we received from our community of puzzlers; they certainly made choosing just one winner difficult!

Choose we did, though, and I am pleased to announce the August winner for the Lovatts Poetry Competition is Carole Watson, with her inspiring poem Ars Gratia Artis. Congratulations, Carole, your poem was a resounding success with our team.