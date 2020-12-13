In the wake of what has been an unprecedented year, for many of us Christmas is shaping up to look a little different than what we’re used to. With lockdown provisions still a reality for some and social distancing measures encouraged, feeling a sense of connection and harmony with the people around us has perhaps never been trickier.

In the face of this uncertainty, however, there is a chance for us to mindfully reconnect with what Christmas really means. Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, with its frenetic pace and glitzy trappings, the simple joys and pleasures of the Christmas and New Year season can sometimes get lost. This year has provided such a unique landscape on which to build this holiday season. With travel across borders still uncertain, our loved ones may be out of sight this Christmas, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less on our minds.

There are many ways to ensure your Christmas celebrations are still chock full of good cheer and goodwill, even if you and your loved ones are dealing with physical separation. Video calls, with technology like Zoom and Skype, can bridge physical gaps and help us to share in each other’s company even when we’re apart. You could even try a virtual puzzling session or games tournament. Taking the time to write to or call our loved ones and find connection within our local communities as we all breathe through this unique season will make all the difference.

So, go ahead and decorate a Christmas tree, wrap presents to place under the gleaming boughs, and drape your home in twinkling lights. It might not be exactly like the Christmases we know and love, but we can still make the season bright if we want to. We have all had a tough year and resting in the joy and good will of the people we love – even if from afar – may well be the perfect antidote. However you choose to celebrate, all of us here at Lovatts wish you a very happy Christmas, and a safe and happy New Year.

Merry Christmas, and Happy Puzzling!