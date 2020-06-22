Hello,
About 10 years ago, when staying with my cousin in Ireland, we had homemade granola for breakfast every day. It was so scrumptious I begged him for the recipe. Now I make a batch every fortnight, and we have it for breakfast every 2 or 3 days. It’s so easy to make and you can change it around to suit your taste.
HOMEMADE GRANOLA
INGREDIENTS
OATS 5 cups rolled oats (not the quick oats)
NUTS 1 cup walnuts, almonds cashews, pecans (not peanuts)
SEEDS 1 cup pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, chia
COCONUT FLAKES 2 tbspns
HONEY half a cup
OIL 2 tblspns coconut or olive
DRIED FRUIT 1 cup cranberry, sultana, raisins etc
METHOD
Step 1: Heat oven to 160* and line oven tray with baking paper
Step 2: Mix together oats, nuts, seeds and coconut flakes in a large bowl
Step 3: Add honey and oil and mix well
Step 4: Spread mixture in oven tray smoothly and bake for 15 minutes
Step 5: After 15 minutes, take out of the oven and mix around
Step 6: Bake for another 15 mins
Step 7: Take out of oven and let it cool
Step 8: Add dried fruit and store in airtight container
NOTES
The list of nuts, and seeds etc are only suggestions. Include whichever ones you like or have on hand. Enjoy!