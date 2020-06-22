Hello,

About 10 years ago, when staying with my cousin in Ireland, we had homemade granola for breakfast every day. It was so scrumptious I begged him for the recipe. Now I make a batch every fortnight, and we have it for breakfast every 2 or 3 days. It’s so easy to make and you can change it around to suit your taste.

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

INGREDIENTS

OATS 5 cups rolled oats (not the quick oats)

NUTS 1 cup walnuts, almonds cashews, pecans (not peanuts)

SEEDS 1 cup pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, chia

COCONUT FLAKES 2 tbspns

HONEY half a cup

OIL 2 tblspns coconut or olive

DRIED FRUIT 1 cup cranberry, sultana, raisins etc

METHOD

Step 1: Heat oven to 160* and line oven tray with baking paper

Step 2: Mix together oats, nuts, seeds and coconut flakes in a large bowl

Step 3: Add honey and oil and mix well

Step 4: Spread mixture in oven tray smoothly and bake for 15 minutes

Step 5: After 15 minutes, take out of the oven and mix around

Step 6: Bake for another 15 mins

Step 7: Take out of oven and let it cool

Step 8: Add dried fruit and store in airtight container

NOTES

The list of nuts, and seeds etc are only suggestions. Include whichever ones you like or have on hand. Enjoy!