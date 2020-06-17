Hello!

There is a common myth about how the kangaroo got its name. When European explorers first saw a kangaroo they asked a native Australian what they were called. He didn’t understand the question and replied ‘kangaroo’ meaning “I don’t know” in his own local tongue. The explorers took this to be the animal’s name. As interesting as that story is, alas it is just a myth and another theory states that the word kangaroo is probably derived from the Guugu Yimidhirr word gangurru, which does means the marsupial we know as kangaroo.

Last year was the International Year of Indigenous Languages, and you may remember we looked at Indigenous languages’ contribution to English in a previous blog post. But this time, I’m more interested in the 795 different languages themselves and what’s being done to preserve them. According to First Languages Australia, there is now a significant body of evidence which demonstrates a range of benefits for Indigenous peoples and minority groups when they maintain strong connections with their languages and culture. Keeping the mother tongue and then mastering English for example, provides minority language speakers with the advantage of being able to operate in different contexts. This in turn increases one’s life chances and employment options.

I recently discovered a fascinating resource, called Gambay, an online map of First Languages that is being compiled to help reflect the names and groupings favoured by community. It not only highlights the language from your region, but also the ethnological terms, how they were derived and the various sources used to collate this information.

In the ABC Listen recording below, we hear from Bronwyn Chambers and learn the Darkinyung words for water, child and possum, and and why they’re particularly meaningful to her.

