Romance: Intense love idealised for its purity and beauty, or a short-lived love affair.

This month it’s St Valentine’s Day once again, and so much has been written about romantic love, in stories, poetry and song, that you might think there is nothing left to say. But it seems that we never tire of the romantic dream, which after all makes the world go round. Love will never go out of fashion. and it’s still the main subject of pop songs, with just about every angle covered, from love at first sight, to unrequited love, passion, heartbreak and betrayal.

Some of the famous song titles we have used in our crossword clues display disillusion with love: Why Do Fools Fall In Love?, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and Where Did Our Love Go?

Love has been trouble from the start. From Adam and Eve, the world’s first lovers, to Paris’s infatuation with Helen of Troy which caused the Trojan War and Lancelot who fell for Arthur’s wife Guinevere. The course of true love never did run smooth. Antony outraged the Romans by falling for Cleopatra, Tristan fell in love with his uncle’s wife Isolde and Romeo and Juliet came from feuding families.

What makes people do such crazy things? Scientists have found that the same chemical process that takes place with drug addiction also takes place when we fall in love. Not only that, the frontal cortex of the brain, which is vital to judgment, shuts down when we fall in love.

Falling in love sounds physically dangerous. For a start, you’re falling, you’re going to hit the ground, you’re out of control. Head over heels in love? Sounds painful. What about the phrase ‘you take my breath away’? So now you can’t breathe. ‘You make my heart skip a beat’ – now you’re in trouble – call the ambulance. ‘You set my heart on fire’ – call the fire brigade too. ‘I love you to pieces’ – now you’re disintegrating, is it really worth it?

Apparently it is, according to Charles Darwin: “Much love, much trial, but what an utter desert is life without love.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!