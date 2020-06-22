What is Japan famous for? Quite a lot of things actually. From iconic landscapes like Mount Fuji and beautiful cherry blossoms to traditional tea ceremonies, pod hotels and bullet trains, there is no end to what people think of when you mention Japan.

But you may not have thought many Japanese words have crept in to our language. Let’s celebrate the land of the rising sun and take a look at 10 cool Japanese words we all use in English.

Kanji Meaning: 台 (たい) means “table” or “pedestal,” and 風 (ふう) means “wind.”

Typhoons are common during late summer and early autumn in Japan, often causing minor damages in the southern Okinawa islands and disrupting transportation in large cities. Just the sound of the word alone makes me think back to 2003 when my son and I were visiting Japan for a cousins wedding, and ended up landing in Tokyo during a typhoon. We learnt that evening that the airport was shut moments after our flight landed. The turbulence prior to landing certainly wasn’t the most pleasant experience, however Japan itself was absolutely beautiful.

Kanji Meaning: 津 (つ) is “harbour” or “port”, and 波 (なみ) means “wave”.

Pronunciation Tip: In Japanese, the t is pronounced, unlike in English.

Unfortunately, Japan has had more than its fair share of tsunamis. We commonly use the Japanese word to describe these devastating natural disasters in English.

We all know this fun activity, but the word originally came from the kanji 空 (から), meaning “empty,” and the katakana オケ, coming from the English “orchestra”. If it’s ever my turn on the microphone, I often wish it was an empty room that’s for sure.

Kanji Meaning: 絵 (え) means “picture” and 文字 (もじ) is “character” or “letter.”

You know what these are! Emoji are those little pictures you can use on your smartphone or computer to communicate an emotion or message. This actually originally came from Japanese, literally meaning “pictograph”. Personally, my favourite emoji is the

Kanji Meaning: 折 (おり) means “to fold,” and 紙 (がみ) is “paper.”

This old Japanese art literally means “paper folding” and is hugely important in July’s Star Festival in Japan.

Kanji Meaning: 豆 (とう) is “beans” and 腐 (ふ) means “ferment” or “rot.” It may sound a bit gross, but the Japanese have cleverly mastered several dishes involving fermenting various foods.

Pronunciation Tip: In Japanese, the “tou” sound is longer than the “fu,” which is very short.

Tofu is made from soybeans and is a delicious addition to many sweet and savoury Japanese dishes, as well as dishes in other countries. In Japan, there are still many professional tofu makers.

Kanji Meaning: 照り (てり) means “shine” and 焼き (やき) means “grilled.” Perhaps this kanji was given to it because the sauce glaze makes the chicken look like it’s “shining.”

Teriyaki is a delicious grilled style of chicken mixed in a special sauce, giving it its unique flavor. Teriyaki chicken is often served outside Japanese restaurants, meaning that some people may be surprised the word is of Japanese origin. The surprise might hit especially hard if you’ve been using teriyaki sauce in your kitchen all these years, without knowing its true origin!

Kanji Meaning: 禅 (ぜん) literally means “silent meditation.”

Zen is a branch of Buddhism that emphasises self-control and meditation.

Kanji Meaning: 俳 (はい) means “poem” or “actor,” and 句 (く) means “clause” or “passage.”

You may have studied haiku in school; they’re traditional Japanese poems. The many stanza and syllable rules make them unique in the world of poetry.

Kanji Meaning: 布 (ふ) means “linen” or “cloth” and 団 (とん) is “group.”

Pronunciation Tip: Say a very short “u”; it sounds more like “fton” in Japanese.

Have you ever slept in a futon? They can either be very comfortable or very uncomfortable, depending on what kind it is and how many layers are involved. Futons have been a traditional bed in Japan for centuries, therefore it’s unsurprising that English speakers borrowed this word to describe them. However, we also use this word in English to describe couches that also have fold-out beds.