Slide background
Slide background
Slide background
Slide background
Magazine ShopAccount LoginMagazine RangeOnline PuzzlesSubs Sweepstake

Buy puzzle magazines. Play puzzles online.

Subscribe to your favourite puzzle magazines and receive automatic entry into our regular subscriber sweepstake for a chance to win great prizes. Play our new range of online puzzles, hone your skills with our puzzle tutorials, find your name among our growing list of winners or simply browse around and be entertained on our blog or at Christine’s Desk. There’s something for everyone, so dive in. And don’t forget to let us know what you think – we value your feedback!

Puzzle Fun For Kids
  

Puzzle Magazines

Buy your favourite Lovatts crossword & puzzle magazines from anywhere in the world. Purchase titles individually or check out our packages and save!

All MagazinesVisit Store

Christine's Desk

Take a break at Christine’s Desk. Here you’ll find Christine’s popular monthly Hello column, puzzle news, word talk, puzzle tutorials and much more…

Christine’s DeskPuzzle TutorialsWord Talk

Daily Online Puzzles

Play our brand new range of multi-platform puzzles on your desktop, tablet or other device. WIN CASH in the Enigma online crossword competition.

All Online PuzzlesEnigma CrosswordOnline Sudoku

Latest from the Lovatts Blog

Hello – BIG August 2016

Hello!

Christine Lovatt

Our distant cousins don’t necessarily look like us so we shouldn’t be surprised that in the world of vocabulary, word families have relatives who share a common ancestor, but have distanced themselves from each other.

The Latin word sanguis meaning ‘blood’ gives us both sanguinary ‘bloodthirsty’ and sanguine ‘happy’. Perhaps this is a hint about the mood of ancient assailants? The word sang-froid is another cousin, from the French ‘blood cold’ meaning cold-bloodedness or a couldn’t-care-less attitude.

The Latin genus meaning ‘stock or kind’ is the origin of several [more…]

Latest Tutorial

Word Talk

  • My Cup Of Tea

My Cup Of Tea

This means something one finds pleasing though it’s more often heard in the negative – but that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

Tea is, or most certainly was, the national beverage of Britain and it [more…]

Christine’s Desk

Christine's Hello Column
'How-to' Puzzle Tutorials
Puzzles and your health
Word Talk on Christine's Desk

Puzzles Galore on the iBookstore

Magazine updates

15 12, 2016

Puzzle Fun for Kids Winners (Issue 97)

CRISS CROSS CONTEST
Solution: BRAIN
2 Family Games Packs
Damien Christie, Brabham WA; Peter Dixon, Pakuranga NZ

FINDAWORD CONTEST
Solution: On top of Bird Mountain
Xbox One Bundle [more…]

Win prizes in Lovatts puzzle magazines
13 12, 2016

UK Jackpot 7 Winners

£1,000
Tommy Wilson, Kilsyth

2 x £200
Dennis Gilling, Plymouth; Patricia Roscoe, Welling

2 x £100
Susan McNally, Thetford; Cynthia Rabet, St Helier

5 x £50
Patricia Day, Ramsey; Liz Mathers, [more…]

8 12, 2016

UK COLOSSUS Winners (Issue 299)

CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot Winners

BAFFLER
3 x £50
Julia Moore, Purley; Jill Wilson, Ipswich; Chris Womack, Biggin Hill.

GIANT CRYPTIC
£100
Suzanne Storer, Devon.

2 x £25 LOVE2SHOP [more…]

Win prizes in Lovatts puzzle magazines
Coming Soon!

Search for magazines containing your favourite Lovatts crosswords & puzzles

Competitions Crosswords Code Crackers Brainteasers Fill-Ins Wordsearch Number Logic