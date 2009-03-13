Buy puzzle magazines. Play puzzles online.
Subscribe to your favourite puzzle magazines and receive automatic entry into our regular subscriber sweepstake for a chance to win great prizes. Play our new range of online puzzles, hone your skills with our puzzle tutorials, find your name among our growing list of winners or simply browse around and be entertained on our blog or at Christine’s Desk. There’s something for everyone, so dive in. And don’t forget to let us know what you think – we value your feedback!
Latest from the Lovatts Blog
Hello – BIG August 2016
Our distant cousins don’t necessarily look like us so we shouldn’t be surprised that in the world of vocabulary, word families have relatives who share a common ancestor, but have distanced themselves from each other.
The Latin word sanguis meaning ‘blood’ gives us both sanguinary ‘bloodthirsty’ and sanguine ‘happy’. Perhaps this is a hint about the mood of ancient assailants? The word sang-froid is another cousin, from the French ‘blood cold’ meaning cold-bloodedness or a couldn’t-care-less attitude.
The Latin genus meaning ‘stock or kind’ is the origin of several [more…]
Latest Tutorial
Word Talk
My Cup Of Tea
This means something one finds pleasing though it’s more often heard in the negative – but that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
Tea is, or most certainly was, the national beverage of Britain and it [more…]
Christine’s Desk
Puzzles Galore on the iBookstore
Magazine updates
Puzzle Fun for Kids Winners (Issue 97)
CRISS CROSS CONTEST
Solution: BRAIN
2 Family Games Packs
Damien Christie, Brabham WA; Peter Dixon, Pakuranga NZ
FINDAWORD CONTEST
Solution: On top of Bird Mountain
Xbox One Bundle [more…]
SUPER SUDOKU Winners (Issue 138)
NOVICE – CONTEST 1
3 x $50
Helen Connon, Kogarah Bay NSW; Gwen Geale, Georgetown Tas; Lynda Thompson, Marton NZ.
THE X FACTOR – CONTEST 2
[more…]
UK Jackpot 7 Winners
£1,000
Tommy Wilson, Kilsyth
2 x £200
Dennis Gilling, Plymouth; Patricia Roscoe, Welling
2 x £100
Susan McNally, Thetford; Cynthia Rabet, St Helier
5 x £50
Patricia Day, Ramsey; Liz Mathers, [more…]
UK COLOSSUS Winners (Issue 299)
CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot Winners
BAFFLER
3 x £50
Julia Moore, Purley; Jill Wilson, Ipswich; Chris Womack, Biggin Hill.
GIANT CRYPTIC
£100
Suzanne Storer, Devon.
2 x £25 LOVE2SHOP [more…]