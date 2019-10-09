Hello!

Unfortunately, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and it is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Australia. The good news is that research and early detection have been demonstrated to increase the chances of a more positive outcome.

To show our support during Breast Cancer Awareness month, Lovatts will donate 50c from every sale of Christine’s BIG Crossword 323 to Australian Breast Cancer Research. The magazine, which goes on sale from 10th October is adorned in French pink and features Grease star and research advocate Olivia Newton-John on the cover.

As the main risk factors of Breast Cancer are being a female over 50, I feel this is a particularly important and relevant message for you, our readers. This month we’ll be encouraging readers to get check-ups, sharing research items, tips and other ways women can reduce their risk. As early detection is so important, we want to encourage our female readers to book a mammogram screening and be more breast aware – noticing any changes in their breasts and letting their GP know.

So join the fight against breast cancer and grab yourself a copy this month at your local magazine retailer, and for more on the vital work of this charity, or to donate, please visit abcr.com.au

Find your nearest store

Thank you