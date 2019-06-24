Sleeping soundly for seven hours a night will make a difference to your memory. A clear, alert brain can think critically, solve problems, be creative and remember and retain more information. Getting sufficient sleep is also essential for staving off heart disease and diabetes, according to the latest research.

6. Use mnemonic devices

These are techniques that allow your brain to better encode, store and recall important information. Acronyms, abbreviations and initials exist everywhere. We’re all familiar with DOB referring to “date of birth” and AKA is shorthand for “also known as”. Organisations are also known by their acronyms – think ABC, BHP, Qantas. Reciting rhymes or using alliteration, where you repeat sounds or syllables, can work wonders too: “30 days hath September, April, June and November”. Why not apply this technique when meeting people for the first time? “Paul is tall” is a simple but effective way to remember a man’s name. Imagery can help us remember PINs and the more bizarre the better. Say you own a bank account with the PIN 2399; you could remember it by thinking 23 was your age when you were married and this was in 1999. For more complicated codes, building a mental story, strange or realistic, through images can help make arbitrary strings of numbers and/or letters more memorable.