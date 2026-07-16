Congratulations to Colleen P from SA, the lucky winner of our WIN AN MG3 major competition!

Colleen has enjoyed a remarkable run of good fortune over the years through her entries into our Lovatts competitions. Previous wins include a NutriBullet Blender (March 2025), $400 cash (November 2023), a Coleman LED Torch (September 2022), and $250 in our Monster Prize Pool (June 2022). This time, however, she has driven away with her biggest prize yet after submitting her entry in Christine’s Big Crossword Issue 397!

A lifelong puzzle enthusiast, Colleen has loved crosswords for as long as she can remember. One of her favourite challenges is the Colossus crossword, which she happily spends around an hour completing. Beyond puzzles, Colleen is an avid reader who usually finishes a book each week, and she has created countless cross-stitch projects that are now treasured by various family members.

We’re thrilled to celebrate Colleen’s dedication to puzzling and wish to again congratulate her on her well-deserved win!