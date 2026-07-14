$1000 Cash

R Robbins, Morphett Vale SA.

$500 Cash

S Drummond, Dawesville WA; P Foster, Kaiapoi NZ; A McGill, Forest Hill NSW; A Sutton, Kambah ACT; N Warne, Merimbula NSW.

$200 Cash

J Cooper, Grange QLD; S Deards, Duffy ACT; H Eylander, Brooklyn Park SA; S Gosper, Carlingford NSW; A Kidd, Yankalilla SA; D Lupton, Haywards Bay NSW; L Martin, Caboolture QLD; J McCrory, Tea Gardens NSW; S McDonald, Orbost VIC; D Moretti, Glen Alpine NSW; J Papesch, Jamberoo NSW; T Smith, Hamersley WA; M Tauro, Werrington NSW; T Teagle, Woombye QLD; D Whitbourne, Cooranbong NSW.

$100 Cash

F Bartlett, Golden Beach VIC; J Bondaruk, Darlinghurst NSW; H Boulton, Kallangur QLD; A Brennan, Hervey Bay QLD; L Coghill, Port Sorrell TAS; L Coster, Umina Beach NSW; L Doyle, North Eppping NSW; F Flint, Albion QLD; R Goodair, Redcliffe QLD; W Hartwig, Gatton QLD; H Johnson, Camden Park SA; G Lennon, Namboor QLD; M Lester, Tewantin QLD; A Levy, Bassendean WA; B Maclean, Marcoola QLD; M Magor, Williamstown VIC; S Morley, Corryong VIC; A Pankhurst, Elizabeth Downs SA; K Perkins, West Launceston TAS; M Robinson, Paynesville VIC; D Ryan, Perth WA; A Smart, Ravensthorpe WA; H Taylor, Cairns QLD; V Vandy, Snells Beach NZ; J West, Cooloola Cove QLD.

$50 Cash

A Davis, Morphett Vale SA; T Dowsett, Penrith NSW; C Ebbett, Russell NZ; T Field, North Lakes QLD; L Fischer, Harristown QLD; J Hallesy, Moggill QLD; J Hansen, Goulburn NSW; F Heaven, Takapuna NZ; N Ilian, Witchliffe WA; C Jessen, Victoria Point QLD; B Laurens, Condell Park NSW; R Martin, Bokarina QLD; K Morgans, Yamba NSW; J Mucha, Maroochydore QLD; G Peake, Tingalpa QLD; K Skea, Timaru NZ; A Smart, Tingalpa QLD; D Theslow, Jacobs Well QLD; R Weaver, Redland Bay QLD; N Williams, Bingara NSW.