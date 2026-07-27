$1000 Cash
Christine’s BIG Crosswords 407
C Derrick, Port Lincoln SA.
$500 Cash
Crossword & Puzzle Collection 160
M Burgin, Kanahooka NSW.
Christine’s BIG Crosswords 408
D Butt, Beaconsfield QLD.
Variety Bumper Puzzles 142
J Capper, Taumarunui NZ.
Cluewords 235
S Rouse, Baulkham Hills NSW.
Colossus 224
G Tarn, Gymea NSW.
$250 Cash
Cluewords 235
N Dees, South Penrith NSW.
MEGA! Crosswords 159
J Harrison, Fern Bay NSW; E Venema, Wyndham Vale VIC.
Cluewords 236
G Harwood, Walkerston QLD; V Slater, Drysdale VIC.
Christine’s BIG Crossword 408
J Mansfield, Slacks Creek QLD.
Crossword & Puzzle Collection 160
R Schuurman, Woodend VIC.
Christine’s BIG Crosswords 407
C Scoble, West Ballina NSW.
Colossus 224
S Taylor, Shell Cove NSW.
Variety Bumper Puzzles 142
M Ward, Matata NZ.
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