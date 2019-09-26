Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
Ms Beverley Love, Bateau Bay NSW.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Lois Bolton, Kedron QLD.
$100 Cash
Helen Milde, Steelton SA.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Michelle Pfeiffer
$200 Cash
Lindy Stokes, West Leith TAS.
$100 Cash
Elaine Bryce, Smithton TAS.
Stinker!
2 x Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Packs
Julie Lawson, Ouse TAS; Beth Simmonds, Millbridge WA.
Giant Cryptic
2 x $150 The Guild Gift Cards
Lissa Fry, Everton Park QLD; June M Martyn, Grenfell NSW.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Nicole Anderson, Everton Hills QLD; Esther Lloyd-Taylor, Leanyer NT.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Fitbit Flex 2TM
Sol: Hospital and supermarket
Terry Bailey, Engadine NSW.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Tamper
2 x $25 Cash
Alison Johnston, Launceston TAS; Cheryl Petkevicius, Batehaven NSW.
Spirogram
Sol: Gorilla
2 x $25 Cash
June Moore, Kanahooka NSW; Lois Ralph, Mildura VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Leopard
2 x $25 Cash
Roma Vaccaro, Myrtleford VIC; Ms Sue Velvin, Coombabah QLD.
Starcross
Sol: Dumbo
2 x $25 Cash
Maragret Attard, Oatley NSW; Lois Bolton, Kedron QLD.
Do Your Block
Sol: Elephant
2 x $25 Cash
Ray Fawcett, Risdon Park SA; Gloria Warren, Tarrawanna NSW.
Two-In-One
Sol: Kenneth Branagh
2 x $25 Cash
Nicole Blondeau, Stafford Heights QLD; Sandra Maybury-Cole, Raymond Terrace NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: ET The Extra Terrestrial
2 x $25 Cash
Susan Bolch, Kurrimine Beach QLD; Phil O’Hanlon, Kawana QLD.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Courteney Cox
2 x $25 Cash
Carolyn Joyce Dale, Glendale NSW; Bev Harris, Bundoora VIC.