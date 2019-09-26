Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

$400 Cash

Ms Beverley Love, Bateau Bay NSW.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

Lois Bolton, Kedron QLD.

$100 Cash

Helen Milde, Steelton SA.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Michelle Pfeiffer

$200 Cash

Lindy Stokes, West Leith TAS.

$100 Cash

Elaine Bryce, Smithton TAS.

Stinker!

2 x Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Packs

Julie Lawson, Ouse TAS; Beth Simmonds, Millbridge WA.

Giant Cryptic

2 x $150 The Guild Gift Cards

Lissa Fry, Everton Park QLD; June M Martyn, Grenfell NSW.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

Nicole Anderson, Everton Hills QLD; Esther Lloyd-Taylor, Leanyer NT.

Contest Coupon

PhotoFind

Fitbit Flex 2TM

Sol: Hospital and supermarket

Terry Bailey, Engadine NSW.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Tamper

2 x $25 Cash

Alison Johnston, Launceston TAS; Cheryl Petkevicius, Batehaven NSW.

Spirogram

Sol: Gorilla

2 x $25 Cash

June Moore, Kanahooka NSW; Lois Ralph, Mildura VIC.

Wiz Words

Sol: Leopard

2 x $25 Cash

Roma Vaccaro, Myrtleford VIC; Ms Sue Velvin, Coombabah QLD.

Starcross

Sol: Dumbo

2 x $25 Cash

Maragret Attard, Oatley NSW; Lois Bolton, Kedron QLD.

Do Your Block

Sol: Elephant

2 x $25 Cash

Ray Fawcett, Risdon Park SA; Gloria Warren, Tarrawanna NSW.

Two-In-One

Sol: Kenneth Branagh

2 x $25 Cash

Nicole Blondeau, Stafford Heights QLD; Sandra Maybury-Cole, Raymond Terrace NSW.

Acrostic

Sol: ET The Extra Terrestrial

2 x $25 Cash

Susan Bolch, Kurrimine Beach QLD; Phil O’Hanlon, Kawana QLD.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Courteney Cox

2 x $25 Cash

Carolyn Joyce Dale, Glendale NSW; Bev Harris, Bundoora VIC.