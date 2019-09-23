Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
Albert Ambridge, Cuffley.
£50 Cash
Patricia Haslett, Barnstaple.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Sarah Cockings, Chesterfield.
£40 Cash
Lisa Farrell, Gendros.
Contest Coupon
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
Wiz Words
Sol: Light Year
Janice Chandler, Ossett; Christine Kelly, Bexhill-On-Sea.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Over the moon
Sharon Elaine Hamshere, Walworth.
Wheel Words
Sol: Desperate
Rosalinda Ball, Watford.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Telescope
Lynne Simonite, Heanor.
Acrostic
Sol: The passenger pigeon
Eileen Lindsay, Brechin.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Space age
Glenda Walls, East Hyde.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Under the sun
Phyllis Drewett, Picket Piece.
Ninesies
Sol: Earth
Trudi Hall, Goostrey, Crewe.
Do Your Block
Sol: North
Michelle Rose, Harrow Weald.
Fill-In
Sol: Star
Margaret Clarke, Harold Hill.
Skeleton
Sol: Falling star
Mary Hartley, Lightcliffe, Halifax.
Elevenses
Sol: Lunar
Pauline Phillips, Barry.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Tom Cruise
Mrs S Proud, Bishop Auckland.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Marilyn Monroe
Mrs Barbara Drew, Gamlingay.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Kevin Kline
Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Sinead O’Connor
Christine Self, Royston.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
Gordana Richards, London.