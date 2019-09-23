Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Albert Ambridge, Cuffley.

£50 Cash

Patricia Haslett, Barnstaple.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Sarah Cockings, Chesterfield.

£40 Cash

Lisa Farrell, Gendros.

Contest Coupon

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Light Year

Janice Chandler, Ossett; Christine Kelly, Bexhill-On-Sea.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Over the moon

Sharon Elaine Hamshere, Walworth.

Wheel Words

Sol: Desperate

Rosalinda Ball, Watford.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Telescope

Lynne Simonite, Heanor.

Acrostic

Sol: The passenger pigeon

Eileen Lindsay, Brechin.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Space age

Glenda Walls, East Hyde.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Under the sun

Phyllis Drewett, Picket Piece.

Ninesies

Sol: Earth

Trudi Hall, Goostrey, Crewe.

Do Your Block

Sol: North

Michelle Rose, Harrow Weald.

Fill-In

Sol: Star

Margaret Clarke, Harold Hill.

Skeleton

Sol: Falling star

Mary Hartley, Lightcliffe, Halifax.

Elevenses

Sol: Lunar

Pauline Phillips, Barry.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Tom Cruise

Mrs S Proud, Bishop Auckland.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Marilyn Monroe

Mrs Barbara Drew, Gamlingay.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Kevin Kline

Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Sinead O’Connor

Christine Self, Royston.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Gordana Richards, London.