Match Ups

Sol: Tracks and the beach

5 x $50 Cash

Deanna Ceeney, Botany NSW; Tricia Cooper, Peterhead SA; Ms Jennifer Round, Gerroa NSW; Trish McDougall, Corio VIC; Justine Penfold, Stockton NSW.

Monster Prize Pool

Monster FindaWord

Sol: An alembic, which is an alchemical still or distilling apparatus

The Guild $1000 e-Gift Card

S Doyle, Pacific Paradise QLD.

4 x Kindle eReaders

Colleen Bryce, Gilmore ACT; Jennifer Findlater, Dunedin NZ; Shirley Golding, Happy Valley SA; Angela Wauchop, Carnegie VIC.

Guess Who?

Sol: Howard Hughes

Wonderboom Wireless Speaker

Hazel Duthie, Southside Gympie QLD.

4 x $50 Cash

Madge Blair, Umina Beach NSW; Gaynor Gower, Modbury North SA; Rosemary Rasanen, Warwick QLD; Jennifer Zerner, Southside QLD.