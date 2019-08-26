Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com

The Demon

£100 Cash

Jacqueline Thomson, Forth.

£50 Cash

Yvonne Bell, South Shields.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Kathleen Turtle, Maghaberry.

£40 Cash

Sylvia Ward, Leeds.

Contest Coupon

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Passenger

Malka Block, Colindale; Elsa Murphy, Dalry.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Port of call

Alexander Nagy, London.

Wheel Words

Sol: Emaciated

John Fletcher, Salford.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Danube

Mrs D Freeston, Manchester.

Acrostic

Sol: John Wayne, The Big Trail

Helena Gould, Hatton.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Rhine River

Mrs J Cornes, Waldon-On-Thames.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Lorelei Rock

Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh.

Ninesies

Sol: Ship

Angela Bonfield, Standon Ware.

Do Your Block

Sol: Austria

Janet Carter, Brereton.

Fill-In

Sol: Hungary

Kathryn Holmes, Epworth.

Skeleton

Sol: Germany

Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.

Elevenses

Sol: Sailing

Isobel Bardsley, Denholme.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: John Turturro

Marilynne Tomlinson, Thornton-Cleveleys.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Naomi Campbell

Lynne Simonite, Heanor.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Omar Sharif

Mrs Dorothy Chaffey, Hartlepool.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Janis Joplin

Ann Hall, Wokingham.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Susan Bray, Eastbourne.