Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
£100 Cash
Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
Graham Parry, Sundorne.
2 x £25 Cash
Terry Hazell, Colchester; Peter Scorey, Havant.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Woody Harrelson
£50 Cash
Andrew Wilson, Leeds.
2 x £25 Cash
Michelle Robson, Cannock; Jan Stewart, Peterlee.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Sheila Hunt, Impington.
£25 Cash
Diane Spencer, Basingstoke.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Karl Young, Rotherham.
£25 Cash
Kathleen Hawkesworth, Keighley.
Contest Coupon
£25 LOVE2SHOP voucher for each contest
PhotoFind
Sol: Bernese Mountain Dog
Jill Winkle, Leek.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Banter
Michael Shenton, Sandbach.
Spirogram
Sol: Passenger
Doris Fisher, Romford.
Wiz Words
Sol: Cruise
Edith Smith, Inverurie.
Starcross
Sol: Robin Hood
Anthony Goward, Farnborough.
Do Your Block
Sol: Anchor
Elizabeth Pye, Whitehaven.
Two-In-One
Sol: Elle Macpherson
Gemma Nolan, Gosport.
Acrostic
Sol: Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber
Betty Perkins, Loscoe Derbyshire.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Mila Kunis
Tina Skeet, Waltham Abbey.