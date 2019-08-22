Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

£100 Cash

Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.

Monster Colossus

£50 Cash

Graham Parry, Sundorne.

2 x £25 Cash

Terry Hazell, Colchester; Peter Scorey, Havant.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Woody Harrelson

£50 Cash

Andrew Wilson, Leeds.

2 x £25 Cash

Michelle Robson, Cannock; Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

Stinker!

£100 Cash

Sheila Hunt, Impington.

£25 Cash

Diane Spencer, Basingstoke.

Giant Cryptic

£100 Cash

Karl Young, Rotherham.

£25 Cash

Kathleen Hawkesworth, Keighley.

Contest Coupon

£25 LOVE2SHOP voucher for each contest

PhotoFind

Sol: Bernese Mountain Dog

Jill Winkle, Leek.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Banter

Michael Shenton, Sandbach.

Spirogram

Sol: Passenger

Doris Fisher, Romford.

Wiz Words

Sol: Cruise

Edith Smith, Inverurie.

Starcross

Sol: Robin Hood

Anthony Goward, Farnborough.

Do Your Block

Sol: Anchor

Elizabeth Pye, Whitehaven.

Two-In-One

Sol: Elle Macpherson

Gemma Nolan, Gosport.

Acrostic

Sol: Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber

Betty Perkins, Loscoe Derbyshire.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Mila Kunis

Tina Skeet, Waltham Abbey.