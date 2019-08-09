Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

Twinings Tea Chest & Tea

Elaine Caccioppoli, Banora Point NSW.

2 x $50 Cash

Helen Gregor, Junee NSW; Rosemary Johnson, Palmerston ACT.

MEGA! Goliathon

Salus Hand Care Duo

Kate Didulica, Drumcondra VIC.

4 x $25 Cash

Lyn Allan, Wycheproof VIC; Rosemary Bradford, Manly Vale NSW; Alfred Preece, Ballajura WA; Joan Wright, Narre Warren South VIC.

Contest Coupon

BIG Easy

Sol: Over the moon

2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups

Simone Duthie, Mt Pleasant VIC; Lois Ralph, Mildura VIC.

Wheel Words

Sol: Desperate

4 x $25 Cash

Margaret Davis, Ryde NSW; Shirley Douglas, Northam WA; Bruce Lamb, Wonga Park VIC; Joy Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.

Wiz Words

Sol: Light year

10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions

Judith Crawford, Medowie NSW; Alex Gillespie, Seaford VIC; Lois Henstridge, Beaumaris VIC; Rina Macor, Manunda QLD; Lencia Pope, Bundaberg QLD; Maureen O’Hara, Southside QLD; Pat O’Sullivan, Yowie Bay NSW; Richard Ribbans, Bundaberg QLD; Deborah Ryan, Canningvale WA; Julie Wallace, Dickson ACT.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Telescope

2 x 15ml Samuel Gravan Perfumes

John Gleeson, Wyoming NSW; Lyn Ritter, Toowoomba QLD.

Acrostic

Sol: The passenger pigeon

4 x Onya Produce Bag Sets

Helen Gillam, Falcon WA; Judith Haynes, Gisborne QLD; Patricia MacKenzie, Maryborough QLD; Carole Watson, Toronto NSW.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Space age

2 x $50 Cash

Lauren Kanicky, Launching Place VIC; Raelene Ryan, Torquay QLD.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Under the sun

2 x Collins World Atlases

Brian Johns, Murray Bridge SA; John Mitchell, Mandurah WA.

Ninesies

Sol: Earth

4 x $25 Cash

Cecilia Benjamin, Oxley ACT; Darrin Borg, North Warrawong NSW; Dianne Murphy, Upper Mt Gravatt QLD; Mrs Janice Phillis, Nowra NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: North

4 x Lovatts Tote Bags

J Collins, Launceston TAS; Bob O’Keefe, Eli Waters QLD; Janice Timms, Aspley QLD; Jennifer Zerner, Southside QLD.

Fill-In

Sol: Star

4 x $25 Cash

Nicole Andres, Woori Yallock VIC; Lori Catelli, Amaroo ACT; Deanne Deluca, Narre Warren South VIC; Anita Scott, Ingham QLD.

Skeleton

Sol: Falling star

2 x $50 Cash

Diana Ball, Toowoomba QLD; Joy Cornell, Wonga Beach QLD.

Elevenses

Sol: Lunar

4 x $25 Cash

Jo Bailey, Nambour QLD; Diane Davy, Moss Vale NSW; Ellen Edmunds, Melton South VIC; Sue West, Golden Beach QLD.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Tom Cruise

4 x $25 Cash

Yvonne Bahar, Wahroonga NSW; Christine Casey, Broadbeach QLD; Judith Conran, West Wollongong NSW; Beverley Wardle, Victoria Point QLD.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Marilyn Monroe

4 x Luxe Reusable Straw Sets

F & M Burley, Park Ridge QLD; Trevor Daniell, Tusmore SA; Marjorie Jacobsen, Kenmore QLD; Vonne Pitman, The Gap QLD.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Kevin Kline

4 x $25 Cash

Bea Hewitt, Bulli NSW; Kevin Marsh, Temora NSW; Joan Oberthur, Harvey WA; Norelle Trotter, Swanbourne WA.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Sinead O’Connor

4 x Pure Papaya Ointments

Fiona Beaton, Pascoe Vale VIC; Mrs Mary A Johnson, Leeston NZ; Laura Jones, Frankston VIC; Leslie Wilson, Dalby QLD.

Do It Yourself

$100 Cash

Robyn MacKenzie, Kingsthorpe QLD.

4 x $25 Cash

Deborah Bullock, Connolly WA; Toni Jones, Greenway ACT; Michael Wilks, Auckland NZ; Judy Zahn, Turkey Beach QLD.