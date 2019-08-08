Match Ups
Sol: Donald Glover or Childish Gambino
5 x $50 Cash
Jillian Bauerochse, Tweed Heads NSW; Sharon Bigwood, Stieglitz TAS; John Hawkins, Davoren Park SA; Pamela Neuzerling, Orana WA; Diane Vella, Mackay QLD.
Monster FindaWord
Sol: I didn’t set out to beat the world; I just set out to do my absolute best
Winners will be featured in the next issue.
Guess Who?
Sol: Dolly Parton
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
Rose Hooper, Mountain Creek QLD.
4 x $50 Cash
Bruce Davis, Avondale Heights VIC; Yvonne Markowski, Casula NSW; Barbara McLeod, Fairy Meadow NSW; Lyn Townsend, Ipswich QLD.