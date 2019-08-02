Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Delonghi Icona Kettles
Peter Green, Dandenong North VIC; Bev Woods, Home Hill QLD.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Jo Cherrie, Erica VIC; Neil Miller, Oakden SA.
Stinker!
2 x Salus Hand Care Duos
Bill & Tracey Gilmore, Weipa QLD; Roy Skinner, Patterson Lakes VIC.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
William Hogan, Banyo QLD.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Elaine Read, Shepparton VIC.
$100 Cash
Susan Kiriazis, Coffs Harbour NSW.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Woody Harrelson
$200 Cash
Andrew Compston, Goolwa SA.
$100 Cash
Phillip Wright, Texas QLD.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Bernese Mountain Dog
Breville Toast & Melt 4 Slice Sandwich Press
Terry Buckett, Kurrajong NSW.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Banter
2 x $25 Cash
Charmaine Dittman, Driver NT; Lynette Henson, Heatley QLD.
Spirogram
Sol: Passenger
2 x $25 Cash
Jay Corr, Chinderah NSW; Peter Maple, Vermont VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Cruise
2 x $25 Cash
Cynthia Skelton, Mount Gambier; Barb Sunderland, Wangaratta VIC.
Starcross
Sol: Robin Hood
2 x $25 Cash
June Garner, Broken Hill NSW; Gloria White, Birmingham Gardens NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Anchor
2 x $25 Cash
Myrie Jurek, Prospect SA; Marie Sheargold, Moonee Ponds VIC.
Two-In-One
Sol: Elle Macpherson
2 x $25 Cash
Elizabeth Haswell, Peakhurst NSW; Kate Williams, Walcha NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber
2 x $25 Cash
Natalie King, Bassendean WA; Margaret O’Sullivan, Randwick NSW.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Mila Kunis
2 x $25 Cash
Johanna Byma, Keperra QLD; Kay Little, Moranbah QLD.