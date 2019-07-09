Acrostic
Sol: Lorina Bulwer, Beccles
5 x $50 Cash
Doreen Cahill, Myaree WA; Ms D Edmonds, Denistone NSW; Ronald Hatlher, Worrowing Heights NSW; Sue-Anna Taylor, Bracken Ridge QLD; Diane Warren, Whyalla SA.
Super Starhunt
Sol: Benedict Cumberbatch
5 x $50 Cash
Denise Grant, Vermont South VIC; Ritva Kostiainen, Rydalmere NSW; Mrs Pat Leonard, Ningi QLD; Ann T, Surfers Paradise QLD; Roma Vaccaro, Myrtleford VIC.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: The Kid Who Would Be King
Choice of Knowledge, $1000 Cash, Entertainment
Ros Wilkinson, Evatt ACT.
4 x Kindle Paperwhite eReader
Ron Claxton, Kingston TAS; Daphne Iggo, Islington NZ; Sandra Mundt, Bellmere QLD; Shelli Raines, Richmond NSW.
Showtime
Sol: What Men Want
Jo Malone Home Candle
Cheryl Farrell, Bateau Bay NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Myrna Bird, Everton Park QLD; Dorothy Bowles, Littlehampton SA.