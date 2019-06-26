Cashwords Jackpot

The Demon

£100 Cash

Andrea Curtis, Crook.

£50 Cash

June Liddle, Ovingham.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.

£40 Cash

Sally Hunt, Washford.

Contest Coupon

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Parrot

A Griffith-Jenkins, Walwyns Castle; Dawn Tuxworth, Waltham.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Swab the deck

Megan Brown, Beverley.

Wheel Words

Sol: Therapist

Ann Tyrrell, Maidenhead.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Buccaneer

Valerie East, London.

Acrostic

Sol: The Wall Street Journal

Jean Young, St Sampsons.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Landlubber

Sylvia Ward, Leeds.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Desert Island

Genevieve Lewis, Pontypool.

Ninesies

Sol: Crew

Margaret Frost, Goole.

Do Your Block

Sol: First

Elizabeth Dunn, Cheadle.

Fill-In

Sol: Mate

John Lake, Brighton.

Skeleton

Sol: Treasure

Colin Thomas, Brocastle.

Elevenses

Sol: Musket

Enid Kelleher, Mulbarton.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Kurt Russell

Paula Parsons, St Leonards.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Lauren Hutton

Roslyn Collett, College Town.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Kirsten Dunst

Alexander Grant, Waterloo.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Justin Timberlake

Janice Chandler, Ossett.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Hugh Baxter, North Lanarkshire.