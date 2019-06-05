Cashwords Jackpot
The Demon
Russell Hobbs Paddington Breakfast Set
Marianne Miketic, Moorooka QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
Ruth Brady, Koumala QLD; May Hedges, Invercargill NZ.
MEGA! Goliathon
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
Sue Jones, Delacombe VIC.
4 x $25 Cash
Raylene Davies, Kings Langley NSW; Annette Heyward, Rutherglen VIC; Wilga Morris, Waurn Ponds VIC; Lyn Ritter, Toowoomba QLD.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Captain Hook
2 x SOH Melbourne Candles
Gaye Spencer, Weston ACT; Janette Woolliams, Wainuiomata NZ.
Wheel Words
Sol: Pantomime
4 x $25 Cash
Lyn Allan, Wycheproof VIC; John Baker, Faulconbridge NSW; Denise Bradley, Glendalough WA; Bev Fraser, Fremantle WA.
Wiz Words
Sol: Clock
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions
Betty Brown, Thirroul NSW; Kiriana Carroll, The Vines WA; Patricia Everingham, Deception Bay QLD; Elaine James, Gladstone QLD; Brian Johns, Murray Bridge SA; Raymond Locke, Port Macquarie NSW; Margaret Marshall, Mount Gambier SA; Jean Outjers, St Peters SA; Rosanna Wagner, Barrack Heights NSW; Mrs Mable Wharton, Bull Creek WA.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Peter Pan
2 x Collins Atlases
Ann Collyer, Tweed Heads South NSW; Helena Kember, Stratton WA.
Acrostic
Sol: The Great Sphinx of Giza
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rugs
Joan Connor, Moffat Beach QLD; Val Dibben, Bowen QLD; Helen McBride, Elizabeth East SA; Marie Mortimore, Underdale SA.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Mrs Darling
2 x $50 Cash
Daree Foster, Warwick QLD; Gill Taylor, Lynwood WA;
BIG Tougher
Sol: The Lost Boys
2 x Breville Toasted Sandwich Maker
Mrs S Bakker, Greenmount WA; Denise Blyth, Helensvale QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Smee
4 x $25 Cash
Stephanie Egan, Auckland NZ; Sheila Eyles, Goonellabah NSW; Helen Gregor, Junee NSW; Lyn Williams, Beresfield NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Tinker
4 x The Base Collective Magnesium Oils
Coral Handley, Nullawarre VIC; Gregory Seaman, North Rockhampton QLD; E & B Shepherd, Ballina NSW; Bryan Symonds, Warradale SA.
Fill-In
Sol: Bell
4 x $25 Cash
Natalie Collis, Lyons ACT; Joan Mickle, Mount Pleasant WA; Stan Penny, Horsham VIC; Daniel Swift, Palm Beach QLD.
Skeleton
Sol: Tootles
2 x $50 Cash
Gill Arvidson, West Nowra NSW; Pat Barker, Portland VIC.
Elevenses
Sol: Nana
4 x $25 Cash
Hayley Colley, Dulwich Hill NSW; J Churchill, Warilla NSW; Eleanor Radics, Rangiora NZ; Margaret Sutton, Hoppers Crossing VIC.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Michael Buble
4 x $25 Cash
Trish Conway, Gunnedah NSW; Gudrun Heyman, Peterborough SA; Moya Smith, Wallsend NSW; Barbara Stuart-Smith, Burwood VIC.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Lindsay Lohan
4 x Lovatts Tote Bags
Judith Crawford, Medowie NSW; Anne Griffin, Berwick VIC; Doreen Meesen, Nerang QLD; Ethel Pattison, Mayfield West NSW.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Josh Duhamel
4 x $25 Cash
Valerie Matthews, Bangor NSW; J & M Roadley, Leichhardt QLD; Giri Sequoya, Bennett Springs WA; Peter Tucker, Berri SA.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Mariah Carey
4 x Lovatts Umbrellas
Ethel Horman, Barcaldine QLD; Darryl Merton, Mount Waverley VIC; Jan Morris, Heritage Park QLD; Deborah Ryan, Canningvale WA.
