Match Ups

Sol: Cat got your tongue

5 x $50 Cash

Donna Butt, Beaconsfield QLD; Shirley Cartlidge, Rochester VIC; Maxine Murray, Narooma NSW; Doreen Purtell, Ermington NSW; Annette Willing, Jerrabomberra NSW.

Guess Who?

Sol: Freddie Mercury

Nikon Aculon Binoculars

Karen Gowling, Curlewis VIC.

4 x $50 Cash

Dominic Catania, Queanbeyan NSW; Adriana De-Oliveira, Palmyra WA; Rosemary Luke, Kurralta Park SA; Milton Soysa, Auckland NZ.

Monster FindaWord

Sol: We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now

Choice of Knowledge, $1000 Cash, Entertainment