Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot Winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
Nanette Jenkins, Waitakere NZ.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Jenny R Smith, Morningside QLD.
$100 Cash
Lorraine Giddings, Strathfield NSW.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Marion Cotillard
$200 Cash
Linda Lynch, Burleigh Waters QLD.
$100 Cash
Jenny Jarrett, Glenella QLD.
Stinker
2 x Sunbeam Pie Makers
Annette Heit, Blackbutt QLD; Kenneth Jeacle, Padstow Heights NSW.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Sodastream Source Element Drinks Makers
Graham Parsons, Axedale VIC; Susan Segond, Paynesville VIC.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Helen Gregor, Junee NSW; Mrs Lyn Halliday, Hope Valley SA.
Contest Coupon
Photo-Find
Sol: Ice cream scoop
Herbie’s Spice Box
Matthew Coombes, Lane Cove NSW.
Magic Squares
Sol: Promises
2 x $25 Cash
Susan Blayden, Cammeray NSW; Maureen Watters, Three Springs WA.
Spirogram
Sol: Glacier
2 x $25 Cash
Noeline Fairchild, North Auckland NZ; Zygmund Szulc, Churchill VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Health
2 x $25 Cash
Bernadette Clelland, Cowell SA; Joy Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.
Starcross
Sol: Venom
2 x $25 Cash
Greg Byrne, Gymea Bay NSW; Margaret Standaloft, Mascot NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Mermaid
2 x $25 Cash
Margaret Hart, Moama NSW; Hayley Thomsen, Glenella QLD.
Two-In-One
Sol: Reese Witherspoon
2 x $25 Cash
Margaret Boyle, Silver Sands WA; Brigita Grgic, Maidstone VIC.
Acrostic
Sol: Brest Brittany, France
2 x $25 Cash
Debra Jarrett, Rubyvale QLD; Jean Wedemeyer, Eidsvold QLD.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Jim Carrey
2 x $25 Cash
Dave Innes, Midvale WA; Esther Lloyd-Taylor, Leanyer NT.