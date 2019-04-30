Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com

The Demon

£100 Cash

Peter Osborne, Alcester.

£50 Cash

Mrs D Freeston, Manchester.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

J Williamson, Lichfield.

£40 Cash

Ann King, Burgess Hill.

Contest Coupon

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Poetry

Ronald Petts, Folkestone; Christine Rifkin, Margate.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Bunch of flowers

T M Shazell, Keyham.

Wheel Words

Sol: Abundance

Christine Robinson, North Queensferry.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Valentine

Mrs Carol Mullett, Alhaurin El Grande.

Acrostic

Sol: Ferruccio Lamborghini

Sandra Daley, Sileby.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Secret admirer

Michael Malyon, Trelleck.

BIG Tougher

Sol: A dozen roses

Lianne Haswell, London.

Ninesies

Sol: Eros

Miss Elizabeth Mitchell, Earthdee West.

Do Your Block

Sol: True

Mr Robert Hewitt, Egham.

Fill-In

Sol: Love

Helen Tullio, Northolt.

Skeleton

Sol: Suitors

Keith Sutton, Burpham, Guildford.

Elevenses

Sol: Heart

Peter Bowers, Widemouth Bay.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Dustin Hoffman

Audrey Hallam, Great Yarmouth.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Gwyneth Paltrow

D E Roberts, Nr. Kettering.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Antonio Banderas

Isobel Bardsley, Denholme.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Kim Cattrall

Monica Micallef, Gateshead.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Linda Duncan, Blairgowrie.