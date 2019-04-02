CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
DOUBLE MONSTER
$400
Walter ‘Alex’ Char, Waterford West QLD.
MONSTER COLOSSUS
$200
Michelle Slee, Labrador QLD.
$100
Lois Ralph, Mildura VIC.
MONSTER STARHUNT
Solution: Kris Kristofferson
$200
Karen James, Massey NZ.
$100
Glenys Frew, Kelmscott WA.
STINKER
2 Herbie’s Spice Boxes
Brenda Gordon, Bulimba QLD; Margaret Kane, Redbank QLD.
GIANT CRYPTIC
2 Nikon Aculon Binoculars
Vanessa Cree, Roseville NSW; Greg Hartig, Croki NSW.
2 Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Wendy Maybury, Mascot NSW; Hema Venkatesan, Camden NSW.
CONTEST COUPON
PHOTO FIND
Solution: Mauritania and Malawi
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Eleanore Nelson, Panania NSW.
MAGIC SQUARES
Solution: Dentists
2 x $25
Cheryl Medcalf, Urraween QLD; Graeme Stuart, Bell Park VIC.
SPIROGRAM
Solution: Laurel
2 x $25
Helen Crowhen, Leeston NZ; Ernest Morgan, Endeavor Hills VIC.
WIZ WORDS
Solution: Eucalypt
2 x $25
Shirley Kapeecakin, Ayr QLD; Alan Lindsell, Thornlands QLD.
STARCROSS
Solution: The Meg
2 x $25
Helen Barry, Airport West VIC; Ngaire Dowle, Richmond NZ.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Solution: Acacia
2 x $25
Christine Poharama, Takanini NZ; Colleen Thomas, Rotorua NZ.
TWO-IN-ONE
Solution: Steven Spielberg
2 x $25
M Kelly, Lesmurdie WA; Margaret West, Te Awamutu NZ.
ACROSTIC
Solution: King Charles Spaniels
2 x $25
Lynette Nicholls, Wycheproof VIC; Christine Wiggin, Helena Valley WA.
CLUEDUNNIT
Solution: Alden Ehrenreich
2 x $25
Ms Narelle Carr, Edgeworth NSW; Lorna Vause, Gosnells WA.