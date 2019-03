CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

Margaret Hardisty, Chester-Le-Street.

£50 Cash

Yvonne Nordqvist, Bognor Regis.

MEGA! GOLIATHON

£100 Cash

Jackie Harfield, Eastleigh.

£40 Cash

Patricia Williams, Cheltenham.

CONTEST COUPON

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Decoration

Phyllis Drewett, Picket Piece; Lesley Pownall, Broadstairs.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: Gingerbread house

Graham Forshaw, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Evolution

Kathleen Healy, Withywood.

THE KNEW YORKER

Sol: Mistletoe

Sharon Rowe, Sheerness.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Alice Munro, Dear Life

Margaret Day, Wells.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: Mince pies

June Stevenson, York.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Peace on Earth

Mrs S Spackman, Huntly.

NINESIES

Sol: Give

Susan Shaw, Hornchurch.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Tinsel

Anne Round, Glasgow.

FILL-IN

Sol: Angel

Stephen Drury, Alyesbury.

SKELETON

Sol: Reindeer

Marjorie Edge, Whitchurch.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Santa

Sarah Cockings, Chesterfield.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Mick Jagger

Chris Kerwood, Hull.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Keira Knightley

Richard Potter, Earlsheaton.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Stanley Tucci

Sharon Elson, Great Barr.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Karen Carpenter

Christine Robinson, Inverkeithing.

DO IT YOURSELF

£50 Cash

Vanya Toteva, London.