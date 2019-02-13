CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
BAFFLER
Leatherman Super Tool 300
Barry Sheehan, Denisone NSW.
5 x $50 Cash
Pat Abrey, Hayborough SA; Joe Amore, Croydon VIC; Tanya Lauder, Grovedale VIC; Leana Turner, Garden Suburb NSW; Rho Wilson, Bunbury WA.
MAXI!
Russell Hobbs Paddington Breakfast Pack
Carol Wilkinson, Eden NSW.
5 x $50 Cash
Claude Callegari, Ferny Hills QLD; Carol Cameron, Foxton NZ; Edith Carey, Slacks Creek QLD; Yvonne Dodd, Macquarie Fields NSW; Beverley Love, Bateau Bay NSW.