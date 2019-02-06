CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
GIANT CRYPTIC
2 x Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Peter Richards, Adamstown, Newcastle NSW; Silvija Vencl, Richardson ACT.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary
Jenine de Plater, Islington NSW; Candy Pile, Wonthaggi VIC.
STINKER
2 x Twinings 12 Compartment Tea Chest
Rodney Charlton, Wadalba NSW; Jody Walsh, Kyogle NSW.
DOUBLE MONSTER
$400 Cash
Janet Miller, Christchurch NZ.
MONSTER COLOSSUS
$200 Cash
Irene Carter, Peakhurst NSW.
$100 Cash
Ardis Emmerton, Taree NSW.
MONSTER STARHUNT
$200 Cash
Diane Martin, New Plymouth NZ.
$100 Cash
Amy Uebergang, Fortitude Valley QLD.
CONTEST COUPON
PHOTO FIND
Sol: California poppy
Leatherman Juice Multitool
Gwenda Skaines, Inverell NSW.
MAGIC SQUARES
Sol: Snapper
2 x $25 Cash
Myrie Jurek, Prospect SA; Jennifer Kay, Vincent QLD.
SPIROGRAM
Sol: Red emperor
2 x $25 Cash
Suzanne Brown, Avalon, Lower Hutt NZ; Leanne McCarty, Frimley, Hastings NZ.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Piranha
2 x $25 Cash
Heather Beattie, Yerong Creek NSW; Tanya Ponomaruk, Mount Cotton QLD.
STARCROSS
Sol: Ideal home
2 x $25 Cash
Bretta Button, Montrose TAS; Rae Drake, Awapuni, Palmerston North NZ.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Sardine
2 x $25 Cash
Jenny Hiho, Blairgowrie VIC; Rita Lim, Hastings VIC.
TWO-IN-ONE
Sol: Rosamund Pike
2 x $25 Cash
Susan Hovey, Mandurah WA; Hubert Lersch, Wyoming NSW.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Montgolfier brothers
2 x $25 Cash
Raewyn Leighton-Jones, Marton NZ; Ellen Metcalfe, Charlestown NSW.
CLUEDUNNIT
Sol: Marion Cotillard
2 x $25 Cash
Pauline Dolan, Willoughby NSW; Leah Haxton, Kilbirnie, Wellington NZ.