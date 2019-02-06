CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
DOUBLE MONSTER
$400 Cash
Lisa Evans, Swanbourne WA.
MONSTER COLOSSUS
$200 Cash
Kathy Fox, Stanthorpe QLD.
$100 Cash
M Jaksic, Narre Warren VIC.
MONSTER STARHUNT
$200 Cash
Barbara Cunnington, Cairns North QLD.
$100 Cash
Marie Doughty, Holt ACT.
GIANT CRYPTIC
2 x Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Kathryn Bowman, Berri SA; Janice Moore, Para Vista SA.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary
Maryanne McQuillan, Ulladulla NSW; Brian Merrick, Dee Why NSW.
STINKER
2 x Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest
Helen Crowhen, Leeston NZ; Tonia Lovett, St James WA.
CONTEST COUPON
PHOTO FIND
Sol: Paddle Steamer
Kindle eReader
Arthur Bentley, Stuarts Point NSW.
MAGIC SQUARES
Sol: Supporter
2 x $25 Cash
Marlene Stuart, Centenary Heights QLD; Maria White, Giru QLD.
SPIROGRAM
Sol: Relative
2 x $25 Cash
Desma Lindenbaur, Rangeville QLD; Julie Pekkanen, Wulguru QLD.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Associate
2 x $25 Cash
Kerry Barley, Leschenault WA; Debra Crane, Griffin QLD.
STARCROSS
Sol: Rampage
2 x $25 Cash
Krista Logan, Hannam Vale NSW; Janice White, Marion SA.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Partner
2 x $25 Cash
Lois Britten, Maryborough VIC; Diny Komaromi, Paradise SA.
TWO-IN-ONE
Sol: Shane Warne
2 x $25 Cash
John Horsell, Coorparoo QLD; Helen Smith, Fishermans Bay NSW.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Lucien Laurent, France
2 x $25 Cash
Kay Little, Moranbah QLD; Denise Ireland, Clayfield QLD.
CLUEDUNNIT
Sol: Lauren Bacall
2 x $25 Cash
Adrienne Newton, Kaikohe NZ; Anne Nurmi, Stratton WA.