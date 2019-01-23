CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

R Hamlen, Chippenham.

£50 Cash

Maria Finnegan, Artane.

MEGA! GOLIATHON

£100 Cash

Edward Wilson, Brambles Farm.

£40 Cash

Joy Harris, St Edmunds.

CONTEST COUPON

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Cashew

Mrs Carol Flillone, Orpington; Ruth Singleton, Salisbury.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: Tough nut to crack

Joan Smith, Stambermill.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Approving

Ian Batty, Hoylandswaine.

THE KNEW YORKER

Sol: Walnut

Eric & Heather Butler, Kings Lynn.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Franklin Roosevelt

Ann King, Burgess Hill.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: A pretty penny

Miss S L Hammerton, Warsop, Mansfield.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Face the music

Hilary Albion, Republic of Ireland.

NINESIES

Sol: Glow

Jacquie Simpson, Worthing.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Sour

Wendy Clark, Southwater Horsham.

FILL-IN

Sol: Grapes

Margaret Grant, Abbess Roding.

SKELETON

Sol: Coconut

Lesley Pownall, Broadstairs.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Almond

Diane Spencer, Basingstoke.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Billy Connolly

Judith Gilham, Feltham.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Tina Turner

Judith Turner, Preston.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Julia Roberts

Edgar Knight, Northampton.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Keanu Reeves

Janet Currie, Canton.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Steve Clayton, Blackpool.