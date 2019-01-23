Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Marcato Atlas 150 Gold Pasta Machine
Colleen Giglia, Whalan NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Jo Cherrie, Erica VIC; Pauline Dolan, Willoughby NSW.
Mega! Goliathon
Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest
Jenny Parrinder, Currimundi QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Christina Denny, Currimundi QLD; Valerie Dickinson, Tuakau NZ; Dawn Lowien, Central Otago NZ; Roma Murphy, Christchurch NZ.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Gingerbread house
2 x Collins World Atlases
Mick Cawley, Chipping Norton NSW; James R Townsing, Clifton QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Evolution
4 x $25 Cash
Natalie Abbott, Beverley WA; Margaret Baker, Sale VIC; Gill Taylor, Lynwood WA; Nola Medhurst, Mortdale NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Decoration
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions
Carol Black, Westbury WA; Beryl Dobson, Longford TAS; Nelia Gordon, Ferny Hills QLD; Maree Hughes, Dalby QLD; Julianne Ives, Deuchar QLD; Doreen Meesen, Nerang QLD; Brenda Smith, Nerang QLD; Margaret Read, Farmborough Heights NSW; Jarne Revelant, Cooma NSW; Tianne Shaw, Primbee NSW.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Mistletoe
2 x T2 Breakfast Club Tea Packs
Ros Bishop, Valley View SA; Gillian Blackie, Cannonvale QLD.
Acrostic
Sol: Alice Munro, Dear Life
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rugs
Sandra Boldizs, Clayton South VIC; Norman Elmore, Mission Beach QLD; Margaret Gibb, Forster; Mark Gramis, Port Fairy VIC.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Mince pies
2 x $50 Cash
Mrs S Adams, Wyalkatchem WA; Colin Morgan, Huonville TAS.
Big Tougher
Sol: Peace on earth
2 x Herbie’s Comfort Food Spice Boxes
Barton Froben, Inala Heights QLD; Michael Reardon, Townsville QLD.
Ninesies
Sol: Give
4 x $25 Cash
Linda Anich, Prestons NSW; Elsie Perin, Lismore NSW; Russell Pratt, Ingleburn NSW; Violet Scotson, Mulgrave VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Tinsel
4 x Palm Beach Collection Mini Candles
Arthur Daniell, Fulham Gardens SA; Peter Frost, Hall ACT; Rolf Kolus, Parafield Gardens SA; Meisi Tang, Merredin WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Angel
4 x $25 Cash
Kirsty L Finnemore, Wodonga VIC; Eunice McMillan, Ranfurly, Otago NZ; Jeanette Mitchell, Traralgon Vic; Henry Thomas, Whanganui NZ.
Skeleton
Sol: Reindeer
2 x $50 Cash
Patricia Abe, Lismore NSW; Julie Mackrill, Heidelberg West VIC.
Elevenses
Sol: Santa
4 x $25 Cash
Cheryl Brunskill, Bribie Island QLD; Christine Poharama, Takanini NZ; Brent Ramsay, Rangiora NZ; Warwick Storey, Blenheim NZ.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Mick Jagger
4 x $25 Cash
Raylene Davies, Kings Langley NSW; Jean McCabe, Sunbury VIC; Maryanne McQuillan, Ulladulla NSW; Allan Spears, Cowra NSW.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Keira Knightley
4 x Lovatts Tote Bags
Rochelle Bousfield, Bull Creek WA; Judith Franich, Wollert VIC; Barbara Hathaway, Trentham, Upper Hutt NZ; Myra Jones, Algester QLD.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Stanley Tucci
4 x $25 Cash
Karen Barnett, Auckland; Gay Callahan, Valley View SA; Jean Feder, Henley Beach SA; Phyllis Schoone, Whangarei NZ.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Karen Carpenter
4 x Lovatts Umbrellas
Carol Cameron, Foxton NZ; Roni Havill, Botany NSW; Lesley McFarlane, Kihikihi NZ; Grahame Molloy, Goolwa South SA.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
Flo Taylor, Wurruk VIC.
4 x $25 Cash
Elizabeth Foote, West Gosford NSW; Andrew Gore, Palmerston North QLD; Therese Korte, Runcorn QLD; John McConnell, Mulgrave VIC.