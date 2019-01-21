Congratulations to the latest winners in our Lovatts Subscriber Sweepstake!

These lucky subscribers have shared in over $1000 worth of prizes!

KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 Stand Mixer – Mrs Rosanna Wagner, Barrack Heights NSW

Kindle Paperwhite eReader – Mrs Hilary Smith, Pinjarra WA

Leatherman Leap Mulitool – Mis Allison Gilbertson, Motueka NZ

SOH Melbourne Candle and Cloche Set – Mrs Ronnie Smith, Bunbury WA

Herbie’s Spices Comfort Food Spice Kit – Mr Peter Verkerk, Noarlunga Downs SA

Breville Sandwich Press – Mrs Jocelyn Davies, Aberdare NSW

The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty. The more magazines you subscribe to, the more chances you have to win.

To be included in the next bi-monthly draw, simply subscribe to one or more of our puzzle magazines, or if you already subscribe, make sure your current subscription doesn’t lapse. You can renew or add to your subscription by visiting our website, www.lovattspuzzles.com, or you can speak toll free to one of our friendly team on either 1800 254 199 (for callers within Australia) or 0800 254 177 (for callers within New Zealand).

Happy puzzling!