CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
THE DEMON
£100 Cash
Elizabeth Galway, Downpatrick.
£50 Cash
Mark Hazell, Cranbrook.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.
£40 Cash
Julie Holmes, Littledown, Bournemouth.
CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Scraper
Kathryn Leach, Birdwell; Diana Thomas, Brocastle.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Measuring tape
Catherine MacIver, Isle of Lewis.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Racketeer
Anne Gross, Watlington.
THE KNEW YORKER
Sol: Chisel
Irene Bough, Basingstoke.
ACROSTIC
Sol: The London Palladium
Norma Rushby, Flitwick.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Run of the mill
Margaret Rae, Mayfield.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Block and tackle
Rosemary & Mel Chambers, Linby, Nottingham.
NINESIES
Sol: Lathe
Lynne Simonite, Heanor.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Drill
Petra Chibeba, Sittingbourne.
FILL-IN
Sol: Press
Flora Kingscott, Quedgeley.
SKELETON
Sol: Wrench
Nora Ross, Ellesmere Port.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Mallet
Pauline Carpenter, Hampden Park, Eastbourne.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Danny Glover
Cheryl Shaw, Yelverton.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Kyra Sedgwick
Nigel Keep, East Grinstead.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Sophia Loren
Sandra Gilbody, Grassmoor, Chesterfield.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: George Michael
Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.
DO IT YOURSELF
£50 Cash
Maureen Farmery, Ludlow.