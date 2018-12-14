CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

THE DEMON
£100 Cash
Elizabeth Galway, Downpatrick.
£50 Cash
Mark Hazell, Cranbrook.

MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.
£40 Cash
Julie Holmes, Littledown, Bournemouth.

CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Scraper
Kathryn Leach, Birdwell; Diana Thomas, Brocastle.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Measuring tape
Catherine MacIver, Isle of Lewis.

WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Racketeer
Anne Gross, Watlington.

THE KNEW YORKER
Sol: Chisel
Irene Bough, Basingstoke.

ACROSTIC
Sol: The London Palladium
Norma Rushby, Flitwick.

TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Run of the mill
Margaret Rae, Mayfield.

BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Block and tackle
Rosemary & Mel Chambers, Linby, Nottingham.

NINESIES
Sol: Lathe
Lynne Simonite, Heanor.

DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Drill
Petra Chibeba, Sittingbourne.

FILL-IN
Sol: Press
Flora Kingscott, Quedgeley.

SKELETON
Sol: Wrench
Nora Ross, Ellesmere Port.

ELEVENSES
Sol: Mallet
Pauline Carpenter, Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Danny Glover
Cheryl Shaw, Yelverton.

CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Kyra Sedgwick
Nigel Keep, East Grinstead.

CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Sophia Loren
Sandra Gilbody, Grassmoor, Chesterfield.

CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: George Michael
Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.

DO IT YOURSELF
£50 Cash
Maureen Farmery, Ludlow.