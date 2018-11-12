CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

J Tyrell, Great Eccleston.

£50 Cash

Bernard Goldenfield, Whitefield.

GOLIATHON

2 x £100 Cash

Janet Hyde, Alcombe, Minehead.

£40 Cash

Joyce Woolley, Northwich.

CONTEST COUPON

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Butcher

Patricia Honey, Andover; Mary Richards, Ryde.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: Work in progress

Dorothy Gordon, Aviemore.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Routinely

Violet Davis, Seaford.

THE KNEW YORKER

Sol: Carpenter

Alan Childs, Basingstoke.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Decompression chamber

Eleanor Hibbs, Newport.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: Call of duty

Dave Brown, Redhill.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Learn the ropes

Sandra Gilbody, Chesterfield.

NINESIES

Sol: Actor

Jean Wills, Bearsden.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Baker

Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.

FILL-IN

Sol: Gardener

Matthew Mace, Farnborough.

SKELETON

Sol: Mechanic

Keith Hill, Bloxwich.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Doctor

June Coffey, Dawley.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Angelina Jolie

Lilian Myatt, Walsall Wood.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Kirk Douglas

Susanne Goode, Shepton Hallet.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Whitney Houston

Eileen Welsh, Scawsby.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Armie Hammer

Carol Taylor, Granthan.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

R Hamlen, Chippenham.