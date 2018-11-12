CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
THE DEMON
£100 Cash
J Tyrell, Great Eccleston.
£50 Cash
Bernard Goldenfield, Whitefield.
GOLIATHON
2 x £100 Cash
Janet Hyde, Alcombe, Minehead.
£40 Cash
Joyce Woolley, Northwich.
CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Butcher
Patricia Honey, Andover; Mary Richards, Ryde.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Work in progress
Dorothy Gordon, Aviemore.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Routinely
Violet Davis, Seaford.
THE KNEW YORKER
Sol: Carpenter
Alan Childs, Basingstoke.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Decompression chamber
Eleanor Hibbs, Newport.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Call of duty
Dave Brown, Redhill.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Learn the ropes
Sandra Gilbody, Chesterfield.
NINESIES
Sol: Actor
Jean Wills, Bearsden.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Baker
Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.
FILL-IN
Sol: Gardener
Matthew Mace, Farnborough.
SKELETON
Sol: Mechanic
Keith Hill, Bloxwich.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Doctor
June Coffey, Dawley.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Angelina Jolie
Lilian Myatt, Walsall Wood.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Kirk Douglas
Susanne Goode, Shepton Hallet.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Whitney Houston
Eileen Welsh, Scawsby.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Armie Hammer
Carol Taylor, Granthan.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
R Hamlen, Chippenham.