CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
£100 Cash
Rose Hickey, Limerick City.
£50 Cash
Gaynor Owens, Brynna, Pontyclun.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
John Kelly, Okehampton.
£40 Cash
Winifred Hoad, Lingwood.
CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Guitar
Valerie Carter, Stratton, Swindon; Jennifer Godden, Falmouth.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: The upper hand
Graham Parry, Sundorne.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Utterance
Fiona Smith, Redhill.
THE KNEW YORKER
Sol: Silver
Donna Anderson, Belvedere.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Coney Island Brooklyn
Miss Shirley Chapple, Tiverton.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Bed of roses
Garry Cross, East Cults.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Turn the tables
Mrs W Crocker, Dawlish.
NINESIES
Sol: Tuba
Ronald Bend, Macclesfield.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Sitar
Catherine Harvey, Glasgow.
FILL-IN
Sol: Oboe
Lindsay Read, Dunstable.
SKELETON
Sol: Mandolin
Patricia Roscoe, Welling.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Trumpet
Mrs Alice Martin, Loughton.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Joe Cocker
Caroline Monk, Chatham.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Beatrix Potter
Gordana Richards, London.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Minnie Driver
Carol Evans, Brixham.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Chris Evans
Ann Tyrrell, Maidenhead.
DIY
£50 Cash
Helen Stevens, Hornsey.