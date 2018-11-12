Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
Sunbeam Mixmaster Compact Pro
Sheelagh Prosser, Collaroy Beach NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Diana Ball, Toowoomba QLD; Gail Wouters, Bargo NSW.
Mega! Goliathon
George Foreman Grill
Wayne Vidler, Koonawarra NSW.
4 x $25 Cash
Ivan Gore, Palmerston North NZ; Julie Greenwood, Warkworth NZ; Margaret Poon, Woodpark NSW; Margaret Travers, Palm Beach QLD.
Contest Coupon
BIG Easy
Sol: Measuring tape
2 x Jamie Oliver 5 Ingredients Cookbooks
Theresa Browning, Snells Beach NZ; Pearl Cowley, Grange QLD.
Wheel Words
Sol: Racketeer
4 x $25 Cash
Judith Crawford, Medowie NSW; Julie Devin, Russell Island QLD; Patricia Tribe, Hamilton NZ; Shirley Willshire, Angaston SA.
Wiz Words
Sol: Scraper
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions
Lyn Allan, Wycheproof VIC; Helen Barry, Airport West VIC; Anne Fisher, Port Macquarie NSW; Jeffrey Kidd, Leongatha VIC; Mavis Mingham, Birkdale QLD; Pat Scott, Wheelers Hill VIC; Charles Smith, Brisbane QLD; Donald Stasinowsky, Kanwal NSW; Gianna Toniazzo, Chadstone VIC; Daphne Walsh, Redcliffe QLD.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Chisel
2 x T2 Breakfast Club Tea Packs
Angelina Morrone, North Perth WA; Heather Presotto, Lawson NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: The London Palladium
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rugs
Gwen Downie, Park Ridge QLD; Jarne Revelant, Cooma NSW; Elizabeth Stevens, Brassall QLD; Sue Walker, Berserker QLD.
Two Way Teaser
Sol: Run of the mill
2 x $50 Cash
Ruth Marsh, Altona Meadows VIC; Janice May, Kalamunda WA.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Block and tackle
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Carolyn Duffy, Highvale QLD; Rod Mckay, Dunedin NZ.
Ninesies
Sol: Lathe
4 x $25 Cash
Myrna Bird, Everton Park QLD; Joyce Edwards, Bexley NSW; Kathleen Fletcher, Woupukurau NZ; Judith Haynes, Gisborne NZ.
Do Your Block
Sol: Drill
4 x Palm Beach Collection Mini Candles
Roma Meyers, Cranbourne VIC; Bridget Murphy, Marewa NZ; Marie Short, Howard QLD; Carla Warren, Beechboro WA.
Fill-In
Sol: Press
4 x $25 Cash
Christine Casey, Broadbeach QLD; Susan Foster, Croydon NSW; Marion Li, Strathfield NSW; Margaret O’Bryan, Mermaid Waters QLD.
Skeleton
Sol: Wrench
2 x $50 Cash
Pauline Bethell, Paeroa NZ; Aneuron Thomas, Taumarunui NZ.
Elevenses
Sol: Mallet
4 x $25 Cash
Gloria Henderson, Renmark SA; Steve Lawlor, Epping NSW; Gordon Risk, Charlton VIC; Bev Woods, Home Hill QLD.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Danny Glover
4 x $25 Cash
Anne Fleming, Orana WA; Benjamin D Gardiner, Kaikohe NZ; Anne Hagan, Lavington NSW; Rob Muir, Bushland Beach QLD.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Kyra Sedgwick
4 x Lovatts Tote Bags
Susan Bolch, Kurrimine Beach QLD; Dianne Lucas, West Ryde NSW; Debbie Macumber, White Hills VIC; Carolyn Vickers, Parkdale VIC.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Sophia Loren
4 x $25 Cash
Dawn Bowran, Rosanna VIC; Allan Hughes, Dalby QLD; Neryl McQuillan, Palmerston North NZ; Gary Richardson, Tawa NZ.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: George Michael
4 x Lovatts Umbrellas
Patricia Berlin, Fernvalle QLD; Coral Handley, Nullawarre VIC; Rita Lim, Hastings VIC; Barry and Margaret Spann, Burpengary East QLD.
Do It Yourself
$100 Cash
Meryl Potter, Hobart TAS.
4 x $25 Cash
Lynn Dring, Hamilton NZ; Phyl Greenbank, Sebastopol VIC; Malcolm McMillan, Kaikohe North Island NZ; Norman Wooster, Mountain Creek QLD.