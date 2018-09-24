CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are drawn 20/09/2018.
STINKER
2 x Dior J’adore 50ml Fragrance
Robert Butler, Leith TAS; Kathryn Tennant, Innes Park QLD.
2 x $100 Cash
Dave Bennie, Granville QLD; Nancy Maxwell, Wyoming NSW.
BAFFLER
Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker
Cheryl Newman, Shearwater TAS.
GIANT CRYPTIC
KitchenAid Artisan Slow Cooker
Peter Turton, Swansea NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Elaine Bryce, Smithton TAS; Keith Peacock, Rolleston NZ.
THE KNOWLEDGE
2 x $50 Cash
Dianne Thomas, North Kellyville NSW; Judy Zahn, Turkey Beach QLD.