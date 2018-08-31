SUPER STARHUNT
Sol: Ryan Reynolds
5 x $50 Cash
Julie Causley, Maclean NSW; Averyl Fry, Comuna VIC; Carol James, South Ballarat VIC; Carol O’Connell, Tolga QLD; Cynthia Skelton, Mount Gambier West SA.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Nancy Jean Cartwright
5 x $50 Cash
Nyla Breakspeare, Nelson NZ; Marilyn Dunn, Happy Valley SA; Alan Mabin, Papamoa Beach NZ; Doreen Rostron, Seville Grove WA; Aneuron J Thomas, Rotokauri NZ.
MONSTER STARHUNT
Sol: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
$1000 Cash
Iris D’Mello, Ballajura WA.
4 x Kindle eReader
Lauren Dale-Hooper, Black Rock VIC; Katrina Harter, Glenfield NSW; Margaret Meyer, Mckellar ACT; Teri Robertson, Rockhampton QLD.
SHOWTIME
Sol: Life of the party
Jo Malone Home Candle
Beverley Dwell, Ferntree Gully VIC.
2 x $50 Cash
Janne Draffen, Oaklands Park SA; Ruth Page, Johnsonville NZ.