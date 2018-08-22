CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot winners are drawn 30/07/2018.

DOUBLE MONSTER

£100 Cash

Margaret Marshall, Sheffield.

MONSTER COLOSSUS

£50 Cash

Sonia Mills, Ipswich.

2 x £25 Cash

Tracy Netherwood, Linthwaite, Huddersfield; Dorothy Rudd, Richmond.

MONSTER STARHUNT

£50 Cash

Nigel Keep, East Grinstead.

2 x £25 Cash

Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh; Gaynor Owens, Brynna, Pontyclun.

STINKER

£100 Cash

Nancie Matthews, Kirkburton.

£25 Cash

Joyce Woolley, Northwich.

GIANT CRYPTIC

£100 Cash

John Kelly, Okehampton.

£25 Cash

Patricia June Carr, N R Chorley.

CONTEST COUPON

£25 LOVE2SHOP Voucher

PHOTO FIND

Sol: Jack in the box

Dianne Phillips, Worcester.

MAGIC SQUARES

Sol: Penthouse

Ann Griffith-Jenkins, Walwyn’s Castle, Haverfordwest.

SPIROGRAM

Sol: Meteor

Norman Rees, Luton Beds.

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Cheese

David Edgley, Middlewich.

STARCROSS

Sol: Wonder

Jill Gilbert, Glinton, Peterbourough.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Lettuce

Helen Morris, Manchester.

TWO-IN-ONE

Sol: Liam Hemsworth

Brian Morris, Middleton.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Richard Attenborough

I Cameron, Aberdeen.

CLUEDUNNIT

Sol: Samuel L Jackson

Louise Brown, Falkirk.