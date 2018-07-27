CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot is drawn on the 30/07/2018
THE DEMON
£100 Cash
Audrey Brooks, Aston.
£50 Cash
Vera Birchall, Southport.
MEGA GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
Glenys Shapton, Plasmarl.
£40 Cash
Valerie Nolan, Urmston.
CONTEST COUPON
WIZ WORDS
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
S Proud, Cockfield, Bishop Auckland; Mandy Foley, Heywood.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Minuet
Heidi Sear-Smith, Whelford.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: The Living Daylights
Evelyn Reade, Cardiff.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Sprite
Georgina Hudson, South Thoresby.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lynda Grundy, Huddersfield.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Bossa Nova
Yvonne Bell, South Shields.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Take pot luck
Mary Hartley, Lightcliffe, Halifax.
NINESIES
Sol: Polka
Jenny Britton, Fareham.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Cancan
Gillian Howarth, Belper.
FILL-IN
Sol: Conga
Andrew Dunn, Cheadle.
SKELETON
Sol: Shimmy
Mrs H Pugh-Evans, Borth.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Tango
Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Larry David
Patricia Robertson, Inch.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Dusty Springfield
Eleanor Hibbs, Newport.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Eric Bana
Glenda Walls, East Hyde.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Shirley Maclaine
Hazel Elson, Irthlingborough.
DIY
£50 Cash
Alison Josephs, Uxbridge.