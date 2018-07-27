CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot is drawn on the 30/07/2018

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

Audrey Brooks, Aston.

£50 Cash

Vera Birchall, Southport.

MEGA GOLIATHON

£100 Cash

Glenys Shapton, Plasmarl.

£40 Cash

Valerie Nolan, Urmston.

CONTEST COUPON

WIZ WORDS

2 x Bradford’s Reference Set

S Proud, Cockfield, Bishop Auckland; Mandy Foley, Heywood.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: Minuet

Heidi Sear-Smith, Whelford.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: The Living Daylights

Evelyn Reade, Cardiff.

CONCEPT CROSS

Sol: Sprite

Georgina Hudson, South Thoresby.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lynda Grundy, Huddersfield.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: Bossa Nova

Yvonne Bell, South Shields.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Take pot luck

Mary Hartley, Lightcliffe, Halifax.

NINESIES

Sol: Polka

Jenny Britton, Fareham.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Cancan

Gillian Howarth, Belper.

FILL-IN

Sol: Conga

Andrew Dunn, Cheadle.

SKELETON

Sol: Shimmy

Mrs H Pugh-Evans, Borth.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Tango

Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Larry David

Patricia Robertson, Inch.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Dusty Springfield

Eleanor Hibbs, Newport.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Eric Bana

Glenda Walls, East Hyde.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Shirley Maclaine

Hazel Elson, Irthlingborough.

DIY

£50 Cash

Alison Josephs, Uxbridge.