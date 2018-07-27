CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords Jackpot winners are drawn 19/07/18.

DOUBLE MONSTER

$400 Cash

Carol Allomes, Umina Beach NSW.

MONSTER COLOSSUS

$200 Cash

Joyce Downing, St Georges Basin NSW.

$100 Cash

Sharyn Wallace, Katikati NZ.

MONSTER STARHUNT

$200 Cash

Amanda Pollard, Edithvale VIC.

$100 Cash

Douglas Faulkner, Kiama NSW.

STINKER

2 x Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest

Barbie Brandrup, Portarlington VIC; Candy Pile, Wonthaggi VIC.

GIANT CRYPTIC

2 x Kindle eReader

Lyn Halliday, Hope Valley SA; Silvija Vencl, Richardson ACT.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary

Judith Burley, Red Hill QLD; Susan Smith, Temora NSW.

CONTEST COUPON

PHOTOFIND

Sol: Jack in the box

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Angela Patterson, Charnwood ACT.

MAGIC SQUARES

Sol: Penthouse

2 x $25 Cash

Linda Lynch, Burleigh Waters QLD; Dale Pearce, Coblinine WA.

SPIROGRAM

Sol: Meteor

2 x $25 Cash

Marlene Sokolich, Auckland NZ; Joyce Young, Heidelberg VIC.

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Cheese

2 x $25 Cash

Joy Fasham, Barham NSW; Carol Ryan, New Plymouth NZ.

STARCROSS

Sol: Wonder

2 x $25 Cash

Vikki Bartlett, Aberfoyle Park SA; Patricia Conman, Maryborough QLD.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Lettuce

2 x $25 Cash

Deanna Basha, Berry NSW; Sue Taylor, Sandstone WA.

TWO-IN-ONE

Sol: Liam Hemsworth

2 x $25 Cash

Sharon Macri, Edmonton QLD; Christine Murray, Palmwoods QLD.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Richard Attenborough

2 x $25 Cash

Deidre Clarke, Cooma NSW; Lyn Morton, Goulburn NSW.

CLUEDUNNIT

Sol: Samuel L Jackson

2 x $25 Cash

Jan Burke, Christchurch NZ; B & T Gilmore, Mt Isa QLD.