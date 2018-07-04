$1000 Cash
Ron Polinelli, Bull Creek WA.
4 x $500 Cash
Wendy Brodie, Julia Creek QLD; Suzanne Fox, Kenmore QLD; Joan Greenwood, Seymour VIC; Pamela Wilson, Christchurch NZ.
5 x $200 Cash
Vianney Clough, Blacks Beach QLD; Kaye Dunlop, Ballarat VIC; Jypsyn McLean, Titahi Bay NZ; Margaret Stone, Yakamia WA; Catherine Swift, Stokes Valley NZ.
5 x $100 Cash
John Bach, Surfers Paradise QLD; Kym Broome, Lang Lang VIC; Melanie Cooper, Longburn NZ; Albert Fletcher, Newland NZ; Caroline Thwaites, Mount Isa QLD.
50 x $50 Cash
Bev Albrecht, Homestead QLD; Heather Allen, Ballan VIC; Adam Assaf, Doyalson NSW; Val Bentzen, Bribie Island QLD; Robyn Best, Stirling WA; Amanda Bown, Lindendale NSW; Esther Brookshaw, Kaikoura NZ; Leonardus Byster, Kangaroo Flat VIC; Janice Campbell, Koraleigh NSW; Jocelyn Campbell, Stafford QLD; Delwyn Carswell, Benalla VIC; Beverley Childs, Robina QLD; Carmel Crilley, Wynnum West QLD; Colin Dallimore, Napier NZ; June Drury, Leongatha VIC; Kellie Dwight, Turondale NSW; Natalie Edgeley, Thornlands QLD; Kim Engel, Hawthorne QLD; Chrissie Ford, Cairns QLD; Sharon Frame, Chifley NSW; Alexander Fyfe, Greenway ACT; Elizabeth Hadley, Avondale NZ; Lucy Hind, Capalaba QLD; Nicola Holmes, Morningside NZ; Michelle Jordan, Dromana VIC; Helen LeMarquand, Otumoetai NZ; Helen Levin, Papatotetoe NZ; Elspeth Lowans, Papatoetoe NZ; Margaret Lovegrove, Raymond Terrace NSW; Christina Madden, Nambour QLD; Andrew Main, Eaton WA; Sidney McLeish, Kelso NSW; Nicole Michalski, Montmorency VIC; Heather Morris, Otumoetai NZ; Elizabeth Mulcahy, West Hobart TAS; Marina Paniz, Thornbury VIC; Michelle Rathman, Windsor Gardens SA; Beryl Salmond, Stoke NZ; Martha Schaare, Christchurch NZ; Noela Staines, Hervey Bay QLD; Sheryl Stretch, Titahi Bay NZ; Zygmunt Szadkowski, Torohanga Lower Hutt NZ; Brian Turner, Rai Valley NZ; Len Wade, Buderim QLD; Esther Waingent, Hastings VIC; Ann Wiles, Lake Haven NSW; Sheila Williams, Hastings VIC; Annette Willing, Jerrabomberra NSW; Elizabeth Willison, Budgewoi NSW; Norma Young, St Andrews NZ.