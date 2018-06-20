CASHWORDS JACKPOT

DOUBLE MONSTER

£100 Cash

Shane Brice, Camberley.

MONSTER COLOSSUS

£50 Cash

Moira Stevens, Chatham.

2 x £25 Cash

Catherine Harvey, Glasgow; Leanne Anning, Long Eaton.

MONSTER STARHUNT

£50 Cash

Alison Burke, Radcliffe.

2 x £25 Cash

Yvonne Nordqvist, Barnham, Bognor Regis; Eileen Scott, Sinclairshill.

STINKER!

£100 Cash

Janet Robinson, Fangfoss.

£25 Cash

Nicholas Adams, Wallasey.

GIANT CRYPTIC

£100 Cash

Sandra Coles, Hampton Vale.

£25 Cash

Nigel Keep, East Grinstead.

CONTEST COUPON

£25 LOVE2SHOP voucher for each contest

PHOTO FIND

Sol: Chocolate fountain

June Black, Aberdeen.

MAGIC SQUARES

Sol: Silliness

Karen Seymour, Forest Town, Mansfield.

SPIROGRAM

Sol: Gorilla

Lynne M Priestley, Crowland, Peterborough.

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Alligator

Christine Woollin, Morley, Leeds.

STARCROSS

Sol: Suburbicon

Hero Trickey, Highbridge.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Possum

Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.

TWO-IN-ONE

Sol: Sienna Miller

Maureen Milton, Barking.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Kopi Luwak Coffee Sumatra

Jan Alsop, Darlington.

CLUEDUNNIT

Sol: Gillian Anderson

Mairēad Lambert, Swords, Ireland.