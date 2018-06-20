CASHWORDS JACKPOT
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
DOUBLE MONSTER
£100 Cash
Shane Brice, Camberley.
MONSTER COLOSSUS
£50 Cash
Moira Stevens, Chatham.
2 x £25 Cash
Catherine Harvey, Glasgow; Leanne Anning, Long Eaton.
MONSTER STARHUNT
£50 Cash
Alison Burke, Radcliffe.
2 x £25 Cash
Yvonne Nordqvist, Barnham, Bognor Regis; Eileen Scott, Sinclairshill.
STINKER!
£100 Cash
Janet Robinson, Fangfoss.
£25 Cash
Nicholas Adams, Wallasey.
GIANT CRYPTIC
£100 Cash
Sandra Coles, Hampton Vale.
£25 Cash
Nigel Keep, East Grinstead.
CONTEST COUPON
£25 LOVE2SHOP voucher for each contest
PHOTO FIND
Sol: Chocolate fountain
June Black, Aberdeen.
MAGIC SQUARES
Sol: Silliness
Karen Seymour, Forest Town, Mansfield.
SPIROGRAM
Sol: Gorilla
Lynne M Priestley, Crowland, Peterborough.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Alligator
Christine Woollin, Morley, Leeds.
STARCROSS
Sol: Suburbicon
Hero Trickey, Highbridge.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Possum
Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.
TWO-IN-ONE
Sol: Sienna Miller
Maureen Milton, Barking.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Kopi Luwak Coffee Sumatra
Jan Alsop, Darlington.
CLUEDUNNIT
Sol: Gillian Anderson
Mairēad Lambert, Swords, Ireland.