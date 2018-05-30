Congratulations to the latest winners in our Lovatts Subscriber Sweepstake!

These lucky subscribers have shared in over $1000 worth of prizes!

Breville Kitchen Wizz Pro – Ms Jennifer Scutt, Florey ACT

Avanti Tempo Knife 6pce Block Set – Mr Gary Scarlett, Port Huon TAS

Lancome Tresor Eau de Parfum 50ml – Ms Gillian Hayes, Scone NSW

New Wave Pizza Maker – Mr Mark Gairey, Bungendore NSW

Fisher Bullet Space Pen – Mr John Cavanagh, North Lakes QLD

Avanti Baker’s Dozen Measuring Set – Ms Julia Lever, Balgowlah NSW

The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty. The more magazines you subscribe to, the more chances you have to win.

To be included in the next bi-monthly draw, simply subscribe to one or more of our puzzle magazines, or if you already subscribe, make sure your current subscription doesn’t lapse. You can renew or add to your subscription by visiting our website, www.lovattspuzzles.com, or you can speak toll free to one of our friendly team on either 1800 254 199 (for callers within Australia) or 0800 254 177 (for callers within New Zealand).

Happy puzzling!