CASHWORDS JACKPOT

Cashwords winners are published on our website.

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

Robert Mayer, Urmston.

£50 Cash

Dot Richardson, Todmorden.

GOLIATHON

£100 Cash

Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.

£40 Cash

Dorothy Rudd, Richmond.

CONTEST COUPON

2 x Bradford’s Reference Set

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Watermelon

Sandy Rosten, Roxborough Park; Mrs V Chapman, Pulborough.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: The Elephant in the room

David Beckford, Grays.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Nectarine

Ernest Kitchen, West Hallam.

CONCEPT CROSS

Sol: Achilles

Hazel Bailie, Bangor.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Herbert George Wells

Winsome Stack, Anglesey.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: Chew the cud

Karen Seymour, Forest Town, Mansfield.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Dressed to the nines

Janet Whittaker, Farnham.

NINESIES

Sol: Limes

Holly Hazell, Cranbrook.

FINDAWORD

Sol: Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy

Mrs H Pugh-Evans, Borth.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Peaches

Norma Gayton, Maltby, Rotherham.

FILL-IN

Sol: Cream

June Stevenson, York.

SKELETON

Sol: Cranberry

Susan Walker, Alnwick.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Apple

Susan Reeves, Aston-On-Clun, Craven Arms.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Jon Hamm

Frances Foster, Addlestone.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Gloria Gaynor

Donald Bates, Werrington.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Sharon Osbourne

Patricia Wall, Great Barr.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Hayden Christensen

Sharon Rowe, Eastchurch, Sheerness.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

Geoffrey Buckby, Kettering.