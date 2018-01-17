CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK jackpot winners.
THE DEMON
£100 Cash
Doug Black, Newcastle upon Tyne.
£50 Cash
Mrs MC Burke, Walney.
MEGA GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
Patricia Eakin, Portrush.
£40 Cash
Janet Winspear, Saxmundham.
CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Thistle
Pauline Bryant, Devizes; Jean Slater, Barnsley.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Happy as a clam
R Griffiths, Upchurch, Sittingbourne.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Deduction
Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Waders
Jenny Harris, Southhampton.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Matthew Robert Smith
Judith Chesworth, Netherton.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Learn the ropes
Janet Little, Beattock.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Touchwood
Kay Tullett, Seaford.
NINESIES
Sol: King
Hazel Currie, Newcastle upon Tyne.
FINDAWORD
Sol: Life is a cabaret, old chum
Eleanor Hibbs, Newport.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Light
Andrew Loheide, School Hill, Bolton.
FILL-IN
Sol: Shape
Janet McLaren, Glasgow.
SKELETON
Sol: Cottage
Shirley Ross, Ellesmere Port.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Violet
Robert Dibbew, Barrow-In-Furness.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Rashida Jones
Pauline Farmer, Welshpool.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: One Direction
Angela Hague, Belfast.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Rachel Weisz
C A Shields, Kilkeel, Newry County Down.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Robert Pattinson
Violet Davis, Seaford.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
Joan Dale, Fleetwood.