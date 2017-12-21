FIND THEM CONTEST
Solution: 63, 22, 28, 51, 8
5 x Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck Books
Mathew Coffey, Taumarunui NZ; Jesse Davenport, Jannali NSW; Ava Howell, Cardinia VIC; Levi Munsie, Wahroonga NSW; Yasmin Woodward, Auckland NZ.
DRAW & COLOUR
10 x Prize pack – Captain Underpants Prize Packs
Benjamin B, Auckland NZ; Oscar Clark, Raumati South NZ; Felix Cunliffe, Nelson NZ; Rupert Fahy, Kingscliff NSW; Charlotte Hainstock, Riverton NZ; Braeddan Jones, Dunedin NZ; Skye Kennedy, Carrara QLD; Leila Macdonald, Morphetville SA; Charlotte McDougall, Taroona TAS; Aidan Tilleg, Pamboula NSW.
COLOUR-IN AND WIN
5 x Staedtler Prize Packs
Eleni Haralambides, Pyrmont NSW; Ava Larard, Paddington QLD; A Sevenson, Morwell VIC; Nick Wiggins, Taumarunui NZ; Ellie Woodhouse, Brookfield QLD.
CRISS CROSS CONTEST
Solution: Trees
2 x Family Game Packs – Scrabble Junior, Mousetrap and Guess Who
Oliver Turpin, Mount Helena WA; Louis Watts, Campbell ACT.
FINDAWORD
Solution: Happy Birthday To You
iPod Touch
Lachie Boschetti, Ebden VIC.