THE DEMON
Herbie’s Spice Kit
Gaye Hyslop, Willoughby NSW.
2 x $50 Cash
Ann Geller, Gardenvale VIC; Michael Mancone, Castle Hill NSW.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
Nikon Binoculars
Alan Hutchison, North Mackay QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Bev Morrell, Thames NZ; Rose Riepsamen, Batemans Bay NSW; Elizabeth Roche, Northmead NSW; Mavis Wurst, Port Pirie SA.
CONTEST COUPON
BIG EASY
Sol: The elephant in the room
2 x Breville Sandwich Maker
Nellie Jones, Golden Beach QLD; Judy White, Kilcoy QLD.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Nectarine
4 x $25 Cash
Muriel Bell, Mansfield QLD; Maxine Brazel, Ballina NSW; Jessie Dolan, Nerang QLD; Susan Keen, Mt Colah NSW.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Watermelon
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition
Joan Allan, Yamba NSW; Greg Byrne, Gymea Bay NSW; Marie Hassett, Marrickville NSW; Janet Hunt, Horsley NSW; Jill Murphy, Beaconsfield VIC; Lois Ralph, Mildura VIC; Patricia Stoneham, Harris Park NSW; Jenny Symonds, Wilton NSW; Gill Taylor, Lynwood WA; Ida Venditti, Clayton VIC.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Achilles
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionarys
Vianney Clouch, Blacks Beach QLD; Robert Cuthill, Blaxland NSW.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Herbert George Wells
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rugs
Socorro Arandia, Cremorne NSW; Valerie McGrath, Goondiwindi QLD; Romeo Scarpellini, Huntfield Heights SA; Jean Tonkin, Forestville NSW.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Chew the cud
2 x $50 Cash
Suzanne Fox, Kenmore QLD; Anne Hayes, Wanganui NZ.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Dressed to the nines
2 x T2 Breakfast Club Tea Packs
Lorraine Giddings, Strathfield NSW; Sara Purcell, Pakenham VIC.
NINESIES
Sol: Limes
4 x $25 Cash
Patricia Long, Croydon Park NSW; Barbara Rowe, Tauranga NZ; Heather Vlug, Karaka Bay NZ; Terrie Welsh, Cronulla NSW.
FINDAWORD
Sol: Christopher Nolan: Dark Knight Trilogy
5 x Staedtler Prize Pack
Cheryl Bartley, Deception Bay QLD; John Fryer, Dee Why NSW; Bea Hewitt, Bulli NSW; Edith Rose, Caringbah NSW; Troy Taylor, Hamilton VIC.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Peaches
4 x Mor Hand Creams
Yvonne Daley, Kirrawee NSW; Julie Pekkanen, Wulguru QLD; Lexie Schofield, Port Elliot SA; Allan Spears, Cowra NSW.
FILL-IN
Sol: Cream
4 x $25 Cash
Lynn Osgood, Captains Flat NSW; James Ponza, Ryde NSW; Cheryl Taylor, Mackay QLD; Cecily Winter-Kean, Hamilton NZ.
SKELETON
Sol: Cranberry
2 x $50 Cash
Des Pritchard, Mudgeeraba QLD; Margaret Reardon, Balgal Beach QLD.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Apple
4 x $25 Cash
Jo Bailey, Nambour QLD; Tricia Bell, Caloundra DC QLD; Shelley Griffiths, Wallerawang NSW; Shirley Smith, Normanhurst NSW.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Jon Hamm
4 x $25 Cash
Noleen Horsford, Auckland NZ; Dawn Ogilvie, Killoy QLD; Phil O’Hanlon, Kawana QLD; Lynette Nicholls, Wycheproof VIC.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Gloria Gaynor
4 x Lovatts Tote Bag
Kay Jago, Babinda QLD; Gillian Nicolson, Loxton SA; Peter Spackman, Habana QLD; Krystal Trist, Woodville Gardens SA.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Sharon Osbourne
4 x $25 Cash
Roni Havill, Botany NSW; Mrs Lorna E Jones, Plympton SA; Hilary Newsome, Balaklana SA; Lorraine Stirling, Sydenham, Christchurch NZ.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Hayden Christensen
4 x Lovatts Umbrella
Pam Bendle, Heathmont VIC; Margaret Hardcastle, Kilsyth VIC; Janice Jones, Bacchus Marsh VIC; Elaine Pastor, Gepps Cross SA.
DIY
$100 Cash
Chris Holmes, Gordonvale QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Patricia Conman, Maryborough QLD; Kevin Taylor, Aberdeen NSW; Marion Ward, Officer VIC; Gloria White, Birmingham Gardens NSW.